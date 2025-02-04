How to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Traveling on foot is a taxing experience in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It takes a lot of time to get between towns, and you can make this faster if you can find a horse. They’re expensive, but there’s a way to get one relatively early in your campaign.

Tracking down one of these creatures isn’t easy. That’s why you’ll have to speak to someone who knows how to handle horses and attempt to strike a deal with them about getting one. Alternatively, you can always take a more illegal route by stealing it from someone, but it might not be in your best interest. People remember that kind of thing. We’ll share the best way to get a horse quickly in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and what you need to do to get one without spending a lot of money.

Where to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Stealing a horse is always a risky choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get a horse fast: go through the main quest, Wedding Crashers, or steal one. Between these two choices, stealing a horse is not a good idea. It’s a quick way to have a town go against you or get the guards sent on you in Kingdom Come 2. This can happen to you even if no one is around to catch you stealing the horse. Instead, if you ride around it, close to the town where you stole it, there’s a good chance someone recognizes the horse and knows it’s not yours. It puts you in a complicated situation with the town’s guards, and you’ll have to face a penalty for doing it.

In short, avoid stealing horses unless you want to be constantly running from the law. Instead, focus on the main quest, Wedding Crashers, where you must choose between visiting Radovan the Blacksmith or Kreyzl the miller. These two characters set you on distinct paths at the beginning of the game, where Radovan teaches you the art of blacksmithing, and Kreyzl shows you the unsavory art of stealing, thieving, and sneaking around.

How to get Pebbles in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Track down the horse trader in Semine to get a new horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of which of these two you pick, they both recommend you visit the exact location: Semine. If you want with Radovan, it takes a bit longer since you have to prove your worth as a blacksmith to him. After you’ve done that, he’ll tell you he has a missing cart full of supplies that other hands lost and wants you to return them. This is the Jaunt side quest, and it takes you to Semine. Here, you’ll set out with a pair of knights to look for the missing cart, and they recommend you speak with the horse trader.

When you reach Semine, go to the horse fields on the south side, look for Groom Ballatry, and speak with him. He should be close to the building on the northeast side of the field, away from the horses. He’s the horse trader for the region and can help you determine what type of horse you’d like to purchase.

However, if you mention that you’d like to purchase a cheap horse from Ballatry, Henry will figure out that the grey, old horse Ballatry is talking about is his old horse, Pebbles. You’ll then have to convince Ballatry to give the horse to you using a Domination or a Speech check. Depending on your Charisma score and what you’re wearing, how you go about it varies. If he’s unreasonable, you might have to purchase the horse from Ballatry outright.

Following the conversation, you’ll receive Pebbles from Ballatry and gain access to a horse. Even if you have to pay Ballatry for Pebbles, it’s cheaper than many other horses you might find in Kingdom Come 2. Tracking down Pebbles following the ambush at the pond is the fastest way to get a horse early in your playthrough, and makes it much easier to travel around the area for the rest of your game. Plus, you can start working on your horse riding skills to improve them for the future.

