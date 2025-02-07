How to get your horse Pebbles back in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will have you travel great distances on horseback. Having one on you at all times will drastically reduce your travel time as you go from village to village. Before you decide to purchase an expensive horse, you might want to find Henry’s original mare from Kingdom Come Deliverance. You can find her quite early in the storyline.

Where is Pebbles the horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Pebbles can be found fairly early. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pebbles the mare is Henry’s faithful steed that he acquired in Kingdom Come Deliverance as a reward for saving Sir Hans’ life. After the events in the tutorial of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry assumes his trusty mare is dead and gives up hope of ever finding her. However, Pebbles is alive and well and is being taken care of in one of the first villages you might encounter.

When you first reach the humble village of Semine, you will find a stable nearby if you want to purchase a horse. As you make your way there, you should notice several types of horses grazing in the fields. Go towards them and take a close look at one particular horse. With a grey coat and a black mane, this is the one you want.

Henry immediately recognizes Pebbles and wants to take her back. Before you decide to steal the horse and own Pebbles again, there might be an easier way to sort things out.

How to get Pebbles back in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The man you want to convince. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After successfully identifying Pebbles, head to the main entrance of the stable to find a man leaning back against a wall. This man is Groom Ballatay and is in charge of taking care of the horses. He also handles the sale of horses, so talk to him and let him know you want to acquire a horse. Since you don’t want to purchase a new horse, tell him about your history with Pebbles.

Convincing him should not be too difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At first, Ballatay might not seem all that sympathetic to your cause and will put his business first. However, if you talk to him some more and pass a couple of persuasion checks, you could change his mind. For the final persuasion check, select “Be reasonable,” and if you pass it, you will acquire Pebbles back at no cost, reuniting you with your old pal.

If you somehow fail the persuasion checks, Ballatay will not be interested in listening to any more of your stories and will demand you pay him for the horse. Thankfully, Pebbles comes cheaper than most other horses in the game at 160 Groschen. You could haggle for a better price, but eventually, you will have to pay him the money if you want to take Pebbles back into your service.

If the fact that you have to pay for your own horse doesn’t sit well with you, a more nefarious approach might be your style. When Ballatay goes to sleep at night, you can break into his house and lockpick a couple of doors to get into his bedroom. Then simply pickpocket him while he sleeps for over 400 Groschen in total, then go back to him in the morning and buy Pebbles back, maintaining a profit.

Now that you have Pebbles back, an important question must be asked: Should you keep her in your service until the end of the game?

Should you replace Pebbles in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

For fans of the first game, the answer to this question would be a resounding no. Not only has Pebbles been with us since the beginning, but she has also taken us through some of the most dangerous encounters in the original game. However, sometimes, an old horse can only run for so long, and it might be time to let Pebbles retire in peace while you get a new companion to roam the lands with.

The younger, faster breeds of horses you can acquire later in the game can be well worth the price (unless you steal them), so consider investing if you want to. However, as you ride Pebbles, you will eventually gain access to the “Good old Pebbles” perk, boosting her stats beyond most, if not all, horses you will encounter throughout your journey.

We recommend keeping Pebbles around until the end of the storyline. For a steed that saw Henry through the perils of the first game, it is only fitting that she sticks around to the end.

