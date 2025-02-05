How to steal and lockpick in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Stealing and lockpicking are some of the tougher talents you can do in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but they are exceptionally rewarding. The problem with these tasks is it takes practice to get better with them, and you have to complete mini-games.

These mini-games become easier as you level up your Thievery skill. When you’re first trying to complete them, figuring out how they work and what you need to do to get them right can be difficult. These mini-games are tough, but once you figure them out, you can lift every coin off a person and steal everything they have in their house that isn’t nailed down. Here’s what you need to know about how to steal and complete lockpicking in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How stealing works in Kingdom Come 2

Steal from someone if they’re awake or asleep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re attempting to steal from another person and complete a pickpocket attempt, you must stand behind or next to them. Regardless of where you stand, don’t stand in front of them unless they’re asleep. Pickpocketing someone in Kingdom Come 2 is much easier if they’re sleeping, but you must wait until night.

When you want to steal from someone, look down at the coin bag on their belt and interact with it. You’ll need to hold down the E key if you’re on a mouse and keyboard, the Y button on an Xbox controller, or the Triangle button for a PlayStation. After you’ve finished interacting with this, a second icon will appear, showing a countdown timer in the middle.

Stand behind someone and hold to increase the time you have to steal from someone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The longer you hold this button, the longer you get to attempt to pickpocket a person. However, behind the numbers is a red glow, indicating how soon it is before someone notices you’re stealing from them, increasing the chances of being caught. Finding the correct amount of time can be tough to give you the best edge to steal from someone. The longer time you have, the better.

Find the items you want and then leave at the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you finish the timer, a second window appears, like the one pictured above. You’ll see all the available items you can steal from someone. Some items might be revealed to you, while others appear behind a closed-door icon. You need to move along the dial to the items you want to grab and then choose to steal them. If you do, a second gets knocked off the larger timer, which you can see at the center of the dial and represented on the outer layer of the circle. When it reaches zero, the person you’re attempting to steal from does notice you, and you’ll get caught.

After stealing from someone, return to the top of the dial to click on the exit door. This completes the pickpocket mini-game, and you take all the items you stole from the person. You can attempt to steal from that person again if you didn’t get everything you wanted, but it starts the process over again.

How to complete lockpicking in Kingdom Come 2

Find the golden circle and then move it with the lock to break it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lockpicking is a similarly tricky art to master. However, it does require you to have more items in your inventory. If you ever want to lockpick a door or a chest, you must have a lockpicking item on your person. You need at least one to start up the mini-game. Before you try this, we recommend you ensure no one is around to see you. If they see you trying to pick a lock, they’ll shout at you, preventing you from completing the task and likely getting you in trouble with nearby guards.

You start the lockpicking mini-game with a small circle in the middle surrounding the lock. You want to move this around, waiting for the circle to grow. As the circle grows, wait until it reaches its full size and then becomes yellow, indicating you’ve found the correct spot.

You want to remain at that spot as much as possible, holding the D button if you’re on a mouse and keyboard, or using the left trigger on your controller as you move the lock. The entire lock moves as you do this, and you have to stay as close to this spot as possible, moving with the lock. It’ll move counterclockwise, and the lock opens when you reach the top.

There’s a chance that you miss the golden spot and have to recenter it while rotating the lock, the lockpick can break. Expect to break several lockpicks in Kingdom Come 2 as you practice this talent, but the locks become steadily more manageable as you increase your Thievery skill. Thankfully, after you complete the lock once, the chest or door remains open for the foreseeable future.

Can you sell stolen items in Kingdom Come 2?

Look for the red hand icon to show if an item was stolen or not. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any item you take off someone or rob from a chest that doesn’t belong to you has a red hand symbol on it in your inventory. This indicates the item was stolen, and there’s a chance a merchant or trader will notice an item was stolen if you try selling it to them. There’s a higher chance they’ll know it was stolen if you attempt to sell it in the same town where you stole it. However, it doesn’t mean you can’t sell it to merchants. If you do, you’ll increase your Stealth and Thievery skills for every item you sell.

