How to own or sell stolen horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will have you moving from town to town often as you complete quests. This process can be time-consuming without help and horses will help shorten your travel time by a lot. Unfortunately, owning a horse early can be difficult, so you might have to acquire one by more nefarious means and make it your own.

How to own stolen horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Finding horses in the wild isn’t too hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horses can be easy to come by in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. As you roam the countryside, you should find horses grazing in the open. While some of them are wild horses, others are owned by someone, so riding them is a crime. But it only counts as a crime if you are spotted while you steal them, so ensure nobody is around when you attempt to snatch one up.

Henry retains most of his riding skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have a stolen horse, you need to make sure you become the owner of the animal. Not claiming ownership can lead you to lose the horse at times, so make sure you do this upon first acquiring one. Head to the Nomad’s Camp by riding past Bozhena’s hut, making your way towards the west. Keep going until you reach Tomcat, who stays right outside the Nomad Camp, and go in.

Once you’re in the camp, look around to find Horse Handler Mikolai, an NPC dressed in a white tunic, and talk to him. If your horse is nearby, you should get the option to access the Horse Black Market. This is where you can claim ownership of the horse, provided you have enough Groschen to cover 50 percent of the horse’s original cost.

Paying Mikolai the required Groschen will make you the horse’s owner. But what if you acquire additional horses and want to trade in a few?

How to sell stolen horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Horses can be expensive if you’re looking to buy one legitimately. Early in the game, it would be beneficial to steal horses away from prying eyes. As long as you have activated the fast travel point for the Nomad Camp, you can sit on your stolen horse and arrive there in a jiffy. When you get there with your stolen horse, talk to Mikolai again and you should see more options in the Black Market.

When you open the menu, navigate to the “Sell” option, and you should be able to choose your stolen horse. Depending on the type of horse you have stolen, the price can range from anywhere between a few hundred Groschen to thousands of Groschen. As usual, you can haggle with Mikolai to get a better price, so make sure your Speech and Charisma stats are at a decent level.

Once you’ve stolen enough horses and want to move on, you can look towards acquiring your own horse legitimately at some point. If you have played the original game, you might remember Pebbles, Henry’s beloved steed, who was lost at some point. The good news is that you can acquire her back.

Can you get your original horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Get your old girl back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can acquire Pebbles as early as when you first make it to Troskowitz. Head southwest from Troskowitz until you reach the village of Semine. Go to the stables and approach the grey horse nearby. If you have found the right horse, Henry will recognize her. That’s when you talk to Groom Ballatay and tell him you want your horse back.

The groom will not be too happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, Ballatay will not be inclined to hand over the mare to you for free. If your persuasion skills are on point, you could convince him to give you Pebbles back at no cost. Failing that, you can buy your old mare back from Ballatay for 160 Groschen. Regardless of how you choose to handle the situation, you can welcome back your old friend again.

