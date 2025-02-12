Horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are your primary companions in travel and combat, and they each have unique stats. Though no one horse reigns supreme in all aspects, certain horses are a cut above the rest. Here’s our list of the best horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Best Horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

When picking the best horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, we need to assess two factors: which attributes they excel in and how balanced the rest of their stats are. We will list the best horses in the game based on how well they can serve their main purpose.

Pebbles (Best early-game horse)

Henry finds his stolen mare Pebbles in Semine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stamina: 127 (210 after hidden perk)

127 (210 after hidden perk) Capacity: 138 (338 after hidden perk)

138 (338 after hidden perk) Speed: 30 (55 after hidden perk)

30 (55 after hidden perk) Courage: 12 (12 after hidden perk)

How to get: You can acquire Pebbles from a Trader in Semine.

Pebbles is Henry’s mare from the original Kingdom Come Deliverance. After acquiring her by talking to the horse trader in Semine, you may feel underwhelmed by her unflattering stats and regularly bombarded with NPCs suggesting that an upgrade is in order.

However, once you ride Pebbles for 35 kilometers, she gets back into the groove of things, unlocking the hidden “Good Old Pebbles” perk, which boosts most of her attributes and lets her stats increase alongside your level. This automatically transforms her into a top-tier horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and only for a mere handful of Groschens, making her the best early-game horse you can have.

Meadow (High stamina, great all-rounder)

Great attributes, brown-coated horse Meadow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stamina: 219

219 Capacity: 358

358 Speed: 52

52 Courage: 17

How to get: She is valued at 4,110 Groschen, but that won’t matter much since the only way to acquire it is by stealing it from an enemy camp in Kuttenberg.

One look at its attributes tells you that Meadow is among the top horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Meadow’s stats are all truly exceptional, especially its remarkably high stamina and carrying capacity, which makes it ideal for long journeys involving heavy loads. Paired with a great speed stat and relatively high courage, Meadow is the best all-rounder horse you can have in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Erdel (Highest carrying capacity, great all-rounder)

Black-coated Erdel has the highest capacity stat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stamina: 140

140 Capacity: 368

368 Speed: 48

48 Courage: 30

How to get: Erdel is another horse you can purchase in the Kuttenberg region—from the Trader and Teacher Groom Hashtal. It is valued at 3,570 Greschen, though the exact price may vary depending on your reputation.

What makes Erdel special is its outrageous carrying capacity, perfect if you’re looking to hoard a ton of equipment with you on your travels. It also boasts the highest courage stat in the game, and its speed is nothing to scoff at. However, Erdel’s stamina definitely leaves a bit to be desired. Finally, Erdel also sports a beautiful regal black coat, which is simply cosmetic but definitely adds a point in its favor.

Herring (High speed and stamina, great travel horse)

Hidden perk makes the brown-coated Herring a top-tier horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stamina: 169 (231 after hidden perk)

169 (231 after hidden perk) Capacity: 138 (288 after hidden perk)

138 (288 after hidden perk) Speed: 40 (56 after hidden perk)

40 (56 after hidden perk) Courage: 14 (14 after hidden perk)

How to get: You can acquire Herring as your reward for completing the “Back in the Saddle” main quest.

Similar to Pebbles, Herring doesn’t start off with impressive stats. However, once you’ve covered 50 kilometers with it, the hidden perk “Red Herring ” unlocks, skyrocketing most of its stats.

After unlocking Herring’s hidden perk, his speed shoots all the way up to 56, making it one of the fastest horses in the game. Paired with a stamina of 231, Herring’s a force to be reckoned with and definitely balanced enough for players to consider keeping it as their primary travel companion.

Kasztanka (High courage, great combat horse)

High courage and speed make Kasztanka the best combat horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stamina: 119

119 Capacity: 148

148 Speed: 59

59 Courage: 30

How to get: Kasztanka, the bravest horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, can be acquired from Groom Hashtal in the Kuttenberg region. It is valued at 2,720 Groschen.

Boasting the highest courage attribute in the entire game, it is almost impossible for any combat situation to cause Kasztanka to flee. Additionally, although its stamina and capacity are quite low, Kasztanka also possesses a staggering speed stat of 59. All this makes Kasztanka a low-tier travel horse, but arguably the single best combat horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

That’s all we have for you on the best horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides on the game, make sure to check out our guides on the best perks and our guide on the best weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

