Just like the original game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 features several hidden perks that you can unlock to make Henry even stronger. Unlocking some of these can be quite tricky, so here’s a guide on how to obtain all known secret perks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All secret perks and how to unlock them in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Unlocking secret perks requires you to perform specific feats or reach certain milestones. Each of these perks will give you a different buff depending on the type of unlock condition. There are currently eight confirmed secret perks to unlock for various buffs. Here’s a complete breakdown of how to unlock all secret perks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Master Strike (Swords)

How to unlock : Complete the Combat Training sidequest in Nomad Camp with Master Tomcat.

: Complete the Combat Training sidequest in Nomad Camp with Master Tomcat. Effect: Gives you access to an unblockable counterattack that you can use in combat.

Get started with your first secret perk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Master Strike should be the very first secret perk you unlock due to how powerful it is in the early game. Mastering combat is no easy task so be sure to prioritize getting this perk early.

Hammerer Perk (Craftsmanship)

How to unlock : Craft 10 blacksmithing items in total.

: Craft 10 blacksmithing items in total. Effect: Heavy Weapons will now consume 10 percent less stamina upon use.

Get to forging at the Blacksmith. Screenshot by DotEsports

If you want to use Heavy Weapons, be sure to get the Hammerer perk for some much-needed stamina. You can also find your first proper bed at the Blacksmith.

Lab Dweller Perk (Alchemy)

How to unlock : Brew 20 potions in total.

: Brew 20 potions in total. Effect: All potions and alcohol will affect you for 10 percent longer, and hangovers will last for 20 percent less time.

This one’s fairly easy to get, and you’ll unlock it naturally as you play the game. You can check out our full list of all Alchemy recipes to make this easier.

Resistance (Survival)

How to unlock : Collect 200 poisonous herbs in total.

: Collect 200 poisonous herbs in total. Effect: This will permanently increase Henry’s vitality stat by two points.

Nettle is actually classified as a poisonous herb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gathering Nettle is the best way to unlock this perk quickly. Having more vitality is a huge bonus so try and grind this one out as soon as possible. Other poisonous herbs are also viable, but Nettle is by far the easiest to find early on.

Steak Tartare (Survival)

How to unlock : Drink the Strange potion in Kuttenberg’s Rabstein Mill ruin. Keep in mind that drinking this potion will give you the fatal Strange Potion Effect debuff, requiring you to also consume a digestive potion immediately after.

: Drink the Strange potion in Kuttenberg’s Rabstein Mill ruin. Keep in mind that drinking this potion will give you the fatal Strange Potion Effect debuff, requiring you to also consume a digestive potion immediately after. Effect: Allows you to consume raw meat without the risk of food poisoning.

No more food poisoning woes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It will take you a while to get this far, but being able to skip the whole cooking process and just consuming raw meat can come in handy when you’re low on resources.

Sticky Fingers (Thievery)

How to unlock : Steal 10,000 Groschens worth of items in total

: Steal 10,000 Groschens worth of items in total Effect: You gain extra Groschen from successfully stealing items in the thief mini-game and from looting the dead.

This one can be tough because getting caught gets you in a lot of trouble. Make sure to have items like the thieves’ outfit to make this easier.

Red Herring (Horsemanship)

How to unlock : Ride Herring for 50 kilometers in total.

: Ride Herring for 50 kilometers in total. Effect: Permanently increases Herring’s stats to 231 Stamina, 288 Capacity, 55 Speed, and 14 Courage.

Herring is one of the best horses you can have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be sure to learn how to unlock Herring first as he’s one of the best horses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Good Old Pebbles (Horsemanship)

How to unlock : Ride Pebbles for 35 kilometers in total.

: Ride Pebbles for 35 kilometers in total. Effect: Permanently increases Pebbles’ stats to 210 Stamina, 338 Capacity, 55 Speed, and 12 Courage.

Good old reliable Pebbles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Pebbles pretty early on, and it’s the only horse that can uniquely scale with Henry’s stats.

