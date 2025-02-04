All alchemy potion recipes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Alchemy is one of the secondary skills you can level up as you play through Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Not only is alchemy a good skill, but it’s also a great way to earn money. You can unlock several recipes along the way, but you have to learn them first.

Completing a potion with alchemy is roughly the same: You follow the steps for the recipe, complete them at an alchemy table, and then get the reward. However, each recipe is slightly different, and you have to use other ingredients and follow distinct steps. Every potion is not the same. You’ll want to pay attention to the recipe in your alchemy book, or risk creating an ill-fitting potion that won’t work. Here’s what you need to know about how alchemy works and all alchemy potion recipes you can make in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to complete an alchemy recipe in Kingdom Come 2

Review the alchemy book before working on a potion.

When you set up at an alchemy table, the book you need to read for every recipe is to your right. You’ll have to examine it to prepare the alchemy table before you put together any potion you want to make. When you’ve decided on what potion you’d like to make, review the book for a full breakdown of what base you need to use, the steps you need to follow, and the proper way to place each ingredient in Kingdom Come 2.

The Hair o’ The Dog recipe is a good starting recipe for getting your feet wet on how these potions work. Before you attempt any potion recipe in Kingdom Come 2, you have to unlock the recipe. This means purchasing or stealing the recipe page from a trader or an Apothecary and then learning it. After you know the recipe, it goes into your alchemy book that you can reference whenever you’re at the alchemy table.

When you unlock the Hair o’ The Dog, it should be one of the first pages you flip to in your book. From here, you need three ingredients in your inventory: Sage, St. John’s Wort, and Mint. You can find these while exploring the countryside, and when you have them, make sure to dry these ingredients on a drying rack to preserve them longer. Those are your ingredients, but you also need a base, which you can see on the cauldron symbol at the book’s center. This recipe requires the one that’s a downward-facing triangle, the symbol for water.

Focus on the potion and boil for the correct amount of time.

After deciding on the potion you want to make, prepare your table for it. All the ingredients should appear on the upper right. You want to pour your base into the cauldron and then handle the ingredients as the book indicates. For Hair o’ The Dog, you must add Sage and St. John’s Wort into the cauldron, boiling it for three turns, which is your sandglass. After three turns, raise the cauldron above the fire, grind the Mint with your pestle and mortar, add it to the cauldron, and pour it into a vial.

You’ll receive a higher quality potion based on how accurately you followed the steps and kept to the proper times. Henry comments that if you mess up during the recipe. You’ll want to catch those after you’ve finished your work. The more perks you unlock with the Alchemy skill, the higher quality potions you can make for added benefits.

All alchemy potion recipes in Kingdom Come 2

Review all potion recipes as you unlock them.

You have to unlock any of the potions you want to create an alchemy station. You find them as items you purchase from traders, Apothecaries, or traveling merchants. There’s always the option to steal them, but there’s more risk with attempting to run away with these items.

These are all the alchemy potions you can make in Kingdom Come 2.

Potion Ingredients Alchemical Formula Buck’s Blood Oil, St. John’s Wort, Dandelion, and Comfry Add Oil to the cauldron. Grind St. John’s Wort and put into the cauldron, along with the Comfrey. Add to the cauldron and boil for one turn. Add Dandelion and boil for one turn using the bellows. Pour. Chamomile Decoction Wine, Chamomile, and Sage Add wine and Chamomile to the cauldron. Boil it for one turn. Grind the Sage before adding it to the cauldron. Pour. Digestive Water, Nettle, Thistle, and Charcoal Place the Water and Thistle in the cauldron. Boil for two turns. Grind the Nettle and add it, boiling for one more turn. Grind the Charcoal and add to the cauldron. Pour. Hair o’ The Dog Water, Sage, St. John’s Wort, and Mint Add Water, Sage, and St. John’s Wort to the cauldron, boiling for three turns. Grind the Mint before pouring it into the cauldron. Pour. Lion Perfume Spiritus, Sage, and Mint Pour Spiritus and Sage into the cauldron, boiling for two turns. Grind the Mint and add it to the cauldron. Pour. Marigold Decoction Water, Nettle, and Marigold Pour the Water and add the Nettle to the cauldron, boiling for two turns. Grind the Marigold and place it into the cauldron. Pour. Mintha Perfume Wine, Dandelion, Marigold, and Mint Add Wine to the cauldron. Grind the Dandelion and Mint before putting them into the cauldron. Boil for two turns, and then add the Marigold, boiling for one more turn. Distill and pour. Quickfinger Water, Eyebright, Valerian, and Cobweb Pour the Water into the cauldron, adding the Cobweb and Eyebright. Boil for three turns. Grind the Valerian and add to the cauldron, boiling for one turn. Pour. Savior Schnapps Wine, Nettle, and Belladonna Add the Wine and Nettle to the cauldron, boiling for two turns. Grind the Belladonna before putting into the cauldron, boiling for one turn. Pour. Soap Oil, Thistle, Dandelion, and Charcoal Place the Oil in the cauldron. Grind the Thistle before putting it into the cauldron and boil for two turns. Add the Dandelion, and boil for one turn. Finally, grind the Charcoal and add it to the cauldron. Pour.

