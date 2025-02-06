How to get Marigold Decoction in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Marigold Decoction is one of the several options you can unlock during your Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 playthrough. It’s a helpful item you can purchase from traders and Apothecaries or use your Alchemy skill to make it yourself while working on an alchemy station, with varying results.

Like the other potions you can find throughout the game, it all comes down to learning how to craft a Marigold Decoction. You have to learn a particular recipe before you can add it to your alchemy book. If you add it to your alchemy book, you can reference the recipe at any time and make it at your leisure. You might also have the opportunity to sell it to traders. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Marigold Decoction in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Where to get Marigold Decoction in Kingdom Come 2

You can purchase it from the Apothecary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is one early location where you can readily get Marigold Decoction shortly after you begin your journey in Kingdom Come 2. You can find the item ready for purchase from Apothecary Emmerich, who resides in Troskowitz. This is the town in which you initially start your journey, shortly after you depart ways with Hans Capon and the game opens up to you.

Apothecary Emmerich has multiple potions and ingredients you can buy, and Marigold Decoction is one of them. You can find it underneath the potions category of his shop. At the start of the game, you might be hard-pressed to have enough money to pay for one. Some better ways to earn money include competing in archery competitions, selling furs, or attempting to steal items from people.

Alternatively, you can wait until nighttime and sneak into Emmerich’s shop to steal these potions. You’ll want a high Thievery skill and plenty of lockpicks to sneak into this place. If you want the best chance to avoid being caught, sneak into Emmerich’s house underneath his shop, grab his keys, and it’ll make getting into his shop much easier in Kingdom Come 2.

Now, if you want to be able to learn to make a Marigold Decoction, there’s the chance to learn the recipe. That’s another item you can get from Emmerich.

How to learn to make Marigold Decoction in Kingdom Come 2

Make the Marigold potion yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you scroll down further in Emmerich’s shop in Kingdom Come 2, he has several potion recipes for sale. You need only to purchase this recipe once, read it, and you’ll know to make it for the rest of the game. You can reference the recipe in the main menu of you character window, under the Crafting section. You make a potion by walking over to an alchemy table, which is close to Emmerich in the shed.

You need to find two ingredients to make a Marigold Decoction: Nettle and Marigold. When you’re at an alchemy table, pour water into the cauldron and add the Nettle. Boil the cauldron for two turns of the sand dial before lifting it up. From there, grind the Marigold in the mortar and pestle before putting it into the cauldron. You can now pour the cauldron’s contents into a phial and receive a Marigold Decoction at the end. The quality and amount you get depends on how well you followed the recipe instructions and the type of Alchemy perks you’ve unlocked as you’ve leveled up this skill.

Spend more time at an alchemy table to level up your skills. This can be time-consuming, but it’s worth it so you don’t have to buy potions or poisons. Instead, you can sell them and earn a lot while playing Kingdom Come 2.

