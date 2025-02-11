You don’t want to stay starving or eat uncooked food while on the road in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 because it can result in several adverse status effects. This is why knowing all the cooking methods, how to cook at camps, and the best foods is essential.

Recommended Videos

How to cook in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

It goes without saying, but you should not eat raw or rotten food in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as that will cause food poisoning—which will eventually kill you unless you use a potion to cure it. Instead, you have the option to cook food via cooking, smoking, and drying. We’ll go over all three cooking methods in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

For all of these methods, if you just choose to use raw ingredients, you’ll get a very basic dish. However, using specific combinations such as adding spices to the meat you’re cooking can yield much better results.

How to cook food

The most basic method to cook is to cook whatever food item you have over an open fire. You can find these easily at roadside campfires and taverns. You can cook meat or any other food to prevent food poisoning. Cooked food provides more nourishment than usual, but it will spoil quickly.

How to smoke food

Your second option is to smoke food instead of just cooking it over a fire. Smoking food requires you to go to a Smokehouse, which is a bit harder to find. Luckily, you can find a Smokehouse in almost any town. Open your map and zoom in on a town to find the Smokehouse marker. Once you’re at a Smokehouse, interact with the Smoker and put your food in it. Smoked food hits the middle ground for Nourishment and spoil time.

Smoke your food for a balanced result. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to dry food

Similar to smoking food, you need to find a Drying Rack to dry food. You can find them in towns by checking the map markers. Once you’re at the Drying Rack, just interact with it to place your food inside. Dry food restores less Nourishment, but it does not spoil for several days, making it perfect for longer journeys.

Drying racks are easier to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you dry Herbs, they will last indefinitely and also retain their potency for alchemy. So, if you ever buy or gather a lot of herbs, dry them all immediately.

Overall, the best method of cooking food seems to be drying it since it remains fresh and usable for longer periods of time. However, early in the game when sources of nourishment can be hard to come by, it’s better to stick with cooking food normally and consuming it on a per need basis.

How to cook at camps and campfires in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

It’s possible to cook at camps and campfires in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by interacting with the pan right next to the fire itself. Normally when you come across a random camp or a camp with several NPCs, you can only interact with the pot that shows the option to eat, which is usually stealing. However, what the game doesn’t explain is the fact that it’s possible to cook at these camps without stealing or committing an illegal activity.

Cook on the go at roadside campfires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can cook food at these camps and campfires normally by interacting with the pan, which can make for some quick and easy nourishment on the road. However, you’ll still need to seek a Drying Rack or Smokehouse for drying and smoking food.

Best foods in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Foods provide two primary benefits, healing and nourishment. If you want healing foods, here are the best options:

Ancient Moonshine (50 health)

(50 health) Opatowitz Mead (25 health)

(25 health) House Wine (10 health)

(10 health) Rose Bush Grapes (10 health)

(10 health) Pepa’s Saurkraut (10 health)

(10 health) Juniper Schnapps (10 health)

If you want food that restores a ton of Nourishment instead, consider these:

Roast Duck (43 Nourishment)

(43 Nourishment) Cooked Boar Meat (32 Nourishment)

(32 Nourishment) Honey (31 Nourishment)

(31 Nourishment) Juniper Schnapps (30 Nourishment)

(30 Nourishment) Smoked Cheese (30 Nourishment)

(30 Nourishment) Smoked Boar Rump (30 Nourishment)

(30 Nourishment) Man’s Best Soup (30 Nourishment)

(30 Nourishment) Cream (30 Nourishment)

(30 Nourishment) Cooked Beef Tongue (30 Nourishment)

If you find these items hard to cook or find, you can always find an abundant resource and dry it in large quantities to have a healthy stock of resources for nourishment.

That’s all you need to know about cooking and the best foods to cook in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For more guides, also check out the best armors and how to master combat.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy