Can you get the PROS Rewards Cutpurse outfit and Floral Wreath in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 brings a bunch of goodies you can claim for use in-game from external sources. The Cutpurse outfit and the Floral Wreath are some of the items that show up on the rewards section of the Pros page.

Recommended Videos

This page also houses the current Twitch Drop campaign items—the Warhorse paraphernalia—along with the two things in question. Here’s everything we know about whether you can get the Cutpurse Outfit and Floral Wreath currently in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Are the PROS Rewards Cutpurse outfit and Floral Wreath obtainable now in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Goodies in limbo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of the time of this writing, the Cutpurse outfit set and the Floral Wreath are not available to obtain for players.

These items are in the “Available rewards” section of the PROS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 page. Clicking on the items individually brings up their flavor texts, but it doesn’t tell you the method to obtain those items. This is unlike other reward items like the Lords of Skalitz caparison, which it says you can get by signing up for PROS, or the Warhorse set that you can get by watching Drops-enabled Twitch streams.

Now, how to get these items is anyone’s guess. We’d have to wait for information from the official sources regarding this. But if I had to speculate, I’d say the Cutpurse outfit set and the Floral Wreath would be obtainable as the next Twitch Drop campaign rewards.

The items in the “Available Rewards” section which are currently in limbo are the following:

Cutpurse’s gambeson

Cutpurse’s hood

Cutpurse’s trousers

Cutpurse’s shoes

Cutpurse’s gloves

Floral Wreath

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy