We continue our journey as Henry in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, but the latest entry in the series includes a few features not seen in the original, including Twitch drops.

Recommended Videos

Twitch drops are a common sight for players in modern games. In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, dozens of items are free to claim if you can access a Twitch account. Here’s everything you need to know.

All Twitch drops for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Some powerful gear early? Hell yeah. Image via Warhorse Studios

You can earn drops by watching streamers play Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on Twitch. Currently, 10 pieces of equipment are available that will elevate Henry’s looks and combat proficiency. Check out the full list of rewards below.

Reward Total watched minutes required Lords of Skalitz Caparison None Warhorse Waffenrock 30 Minutes Brigandine Sleeves 60 Minutes Warhorse Gauntlets 90 Minutes Brigandine Leg 120 Minutes Warhorse Boots 150 Minutes Warhorse Caparison 180 Minutes Warhorse Shield 210 Minutes Warhorse Bascinet 240 Minutes Warhorse Pourpoint 270 Minutes

How to get Twitch drops for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Securing Twitch drops is a piece of cake for any game, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is no different. All you have to do is link your in-game account with the streaming platform.

Unlocking Twitch drops is a matter of a few simple steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To do so, head to the game and click “DLCs and Extras.” Once there, select “PROS account.” From that point, you may scan the QR code or open the link on your platform of choice. This will redirect you to the developer’s page, where you can set up a PROS account.

Once you get that sorted, you can connect your Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 PROS account with Twitch via this link. This will require you to log in to your Twitch account. Once you’ve done this, all you need to do is tune in to any Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stream with drops enabled. You can simply leave the stream open in the background while you enjoy the game. To view your progress, visit your Twitch inventory.

Linking your PROS account with Twitch will claim your first drop, Lords of Skalitz Caparison. You can find your Twitch drops in your shared stash after completing the mission called “Laboratores.”

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Twitch drops schedule

More drops will become available over time. Image via Warhorse Studios

The current Warhorse Armour set is available for a limited time, so be sure to secure it as fast as possible. That’s because two more sets are on their way to Twitch drops and will replace the previous ones. These are:

Cutpurse Armour Set, available from Feb. 11 to 17.

Flowered Wreath, available from Feb. 18 to 24.

Once the dev announces any more Twitch drops, we will update this article accordingly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy