All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 achievements and how to unlock them

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive game by all means. Main quests, side quests, tasks, and of course, the zany bouts of dice—Warhorse’s 2025 sequel has no shortage of stuff to do for you. In the process, you also have 48 achievements to hunt.

As a rule of thumb, pay attention to quest givers when you hear about time constraints on their quests. Unlike many games, KCD 2 goes the hardcore direction and actually holds you accountable for putting off quests that have story reasons to demand your immediate attention.

That being said, here is a breakdown of all the achievements in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 along with their descriptions and a few tips on some of the more tricky ones among them.

Spoiler Warning: As with the nature of achievement lists, it contains plenty of story spoilers. You have been warned.

Every Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 achievement

Hunt achievements, spare the rabbits. Image via Deep Silver

Achievement Description Notes on how to unlock This Won’t End Well And that was just a beginning… Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 4: Laboratores. Déjà Vu You defeated Capon during practice. Again. Force Hans to give up during the tutorial fight on your way to Trosky. An Old Friend You found Pebbles. Fancy Fighting You killed an enemy with a combo. Man’s Best Friend You found and saved Mutt. Side quest: Mutt. I’d suggest finishing it before Main Quest 5: Wedding Crashers. Under Pressure You won three skirmishes while bleeding. A Bird in the Hand You saved Capon from the gallows. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 6: For Whom the Bell Tolls. Jack of All Trades You have successfully completed every mini-game. New Horizons Welcome to the Kuttenberg region! Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 12: Storm. A Knight’s Word You rewarded the herbwoman for her help as promised. Rock and Stone! You killed an enemy with a boulder dropped from the battlements. Karl would be proud! Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 11: The Finger of God. Missable. Without Protection You broke an enemy’s shield. The Dirty Seven You found all of Dry Devil’s comrades-in-arms. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 15: The Devil’s Pack. Nimble Fingers You picked the hardest lock. Lights Out You slit the throat of an enemy who was looking for you. Henry the Bruiser You beat the best brawler around. Groschen Must Flow You spent 10,000 groschen. Shiny You won a gold badge in a game of dice. Tales of Kuttenberg You helped Rosa finish her book. Side Quest: Rosa’s Book. Given during Main Quest 17: Taking French Leave. Missable. Die Another Day As Godwin you saved your brother. Complete optional objective “Protect your brother” during Main Quest 19: The Feast. Missable. Martyr You helped the legate attain martyrdom. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 24: Oratores. Reforged You reforged the sword you’d been searching for for so long. The End You completed the story. Old Raven You found the true lord of Nebakov. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 7: Back in the Saddle. Penitent One You made the penitential pilgrimage. Truce You’ve helped the two quarreling villages reconcile. For now. Unlocked through a chain of side quests starting with “Frog” or “Mice.” Missable. No Good Deed You saved Maleshov without getting caught. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 23: Dancing with the Devil. Missable. Face to Face You finally met Markvart von Aulitz. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 30: Reckoning. Silence is Golden Thanks to you the raid on Semine didn’t happen. Unlocks during Main Quest 7: Back in the Saddle. Missable. The Lord Taketh Away You’ve lost 10,000 groschen. My Shoes! While you were passed out drunk, somebody nicked your shoes. True Cardinal You made it through the church council without raising suspicion. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 25: The Italian Job. Under a Brown Flag You hung used underwear on the tavern. Very Used. Bohemian Sniper You killed an enemy with a crossbow shot the the head at long range. Master of Masters You beat Zavish in three disciplines. Side quest: Lost Honour. Given after Main Quest 14: Speak of the Devil. You’d have to beat Zavish with polearm, one-handed weapon, and longsword during your duels with him. Missable. Been There Done That You’ve completed most of the game’s content. You need to complete 95 percent of all available quests. Missable. Weapon of Choice You’ve defeated an enemy with every type of weapon. The Hydra’s Heads All three commanders are dead and the powder magazine’s been taken care of. Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 22: The Lion’s Den. Missable. Canny Shooter You won the miners’ archery competition without missing the target! Original Gunslinger Carry four loaded rifles. High Noon You shot a gun-wielding enemy with a gun. Hic-Hic-Boom Making gunpowder while drunk isn’t a very good idea. Overkill You pulverized a rabbit with a gunshot. This invalidates the “Lent” achievement below. I suggest doing this after finishing the game with the Lent achievement if you want both of these achievements in one playthrough. Slip the Noose You managed to talk your way out of an execution. Henry the Matchmaker You brought Victoria her sweetheart. Against his will. Side quest: Hush, My Darling. Given after talking to Blacksmith’s wife Martha in the tavern in Miskowitz. Missable. Lent You finished the game without eating meat or killing any animals. Eating from soup pots is safe. Missable. Remember Remember… Did you really think it wouldn’t blow up? Really?

