All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 achievements and how to unlock them

The most adventure I was expecting was an achievement or two.
Published: Feb 5, 2025 11:16 am

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive game by all means. Main quests, side quests, tasks, and of course, the zany bouts of dice—Warhorse’s 2025 sequel has no shortage of stuff to do for you. In the process, you also have 48 achievements to hunt.

As a rule of thumb, pay attention to quest givers when you hear about time constraints on their quests. Unlike many games, KCD 2 goes the hardcore direction and actually holds you accountable for putting off quests that have story reasons to demand your immediate attention.

That being said, here is a breakdown of all the achievements in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 along with their descriptions and a few tips on some of the more tricky ones among them.

Spoiler Warning:

As with the nature of achievement lists, it contains plenty of story spoilers. You have been warned.

Every Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 achievement

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 screenshot of Gutenberg showing a water body with a castle in the distance.
Hunt achievements, spare the rabbits. Image via Deep Silver
AchievementDescriptionNotes on how to unlock
This Won’t End WellAnd that was just a beginning…Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 4: Laboratores.
Déjà VuYou defeated Capon during practice. Again.Force Hans to give up during the tutorial fight on your way to Trosky. 
An Old FriendYou found Pebbles.
Fancy FightingYou killed an enemy with a combo.
Man’s Best FriendYou found and saved Mutt.Side quest: Mutt. I’d suggest finishing it before Main Quest 5: Wedding Crashers.
Under PressureYou won three skirmishes while bleeding.
A Bird in the HandYou saved Capon from the gallows.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 6: For Whom the Bell Tolls.
Jack of All TradesYou have successfully completed every mini-game.
New HorizonsWelcome to the Kuttenberg region!Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 12: Storm.
A Knight’s WordYou rewarded the herbwoman for her help as promised.
Rock and Stone!You killed an enemy with a boulder dropped from the battlements. Karl would be proud!Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 11: The Finger of God. Missable.
Without ProtectionYou broke an enemy’s shield.
The Dirty SevenYou found all of Dry Devil’s comrades-in-arms.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 15: The Devil’s Pack.
Nimble FingersYou picked the hardest lock.
Lights OutYou slit the throat of an enemy who was looking for you.
Henry the BruiserYou beat the best brawler around.
Groschen Must FlowYou spent 10,000 groschen.
ShinyYou won a gold badge in a game of dice.
Tales of KuttenbergYou helped Rosa finish her book.Side Quest: Rosa’s Book. Given during Main Quest 17: Taking French Leave. Missable.
Die Another DayAs Godwin you saved your brother.Complete optional objective “Protect your brother” during Main Quest 19: The Feast. Missable.
MartyrYou helped the legate attain martyrdom.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 24: Oratores.
ReforgedYou reforged the sword you’d been searching for for so long.
The EndYou completed the story.
Old RavenYou found the true lord of Nebakov.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 7: Back in the Saddle.
Penitent OneYou made the penitential pilgrimage.
TruceYou’ve helped the two quarreling villages reconcile. For now.Unlocked through a chain of side quests starting with “Frog” or “Mice.” Missable.
No Good DeedYou saved Maleshov without getting caught.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 23: Dancing with the Devil. Missable.
Face to FaceYou finally met Markvart von Aulitz.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 30: Reckoning.
Silence is GoldenThanks to you the raid on Semine didn’t happen.Unlocks during Main Quest 7: Back in the Saddle. Missable.
The Lord Taketh AwayYou’ve lost 10,000 groschen.
My Shoes!While you were passed out drunk, somebody nicked your shoes.
True CardinalYou made it through the church council without raising suspicion.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 25: The Italian Job.
Under a Brown FlagYou hung used underwear on the tavern. Very Used.
Bohemian SniperYou killed an enemy with a crossbow shot the the head at long range.
Master of MastersYou beat Zavish in three disciplines.Side quest: Lost Honour. Given after Main Quest 14: Speak of the Devil. You’d have to beat Zavish with polearm, one-handed weapon, and longsword during your duels with him. Missable.
Been There Done ThatYou’ve completed most of the game’s content.You need to complete 95 percent of all available quests. Missable.
Weapon of ChoiceYou’ve defeated an enemy with every type of weapon.
The Hydra’s HeadsAll three commanders are dead and the powder magazine’s been taken care of.Part of the main story progression. Unlocks after Main Quest 22: The Lion’s Den. Missable.
Canny ShooterYou won the miners’ archery competition without missing the target!
Original GunslingerCarry four loaded rifles.
High NoonYou shot a gun-wielding enemy with a gun.
Hic-Hic-BoomMaking gunpowder while drunk isn’t a very good idea.
OverkillYou pulverized a rabbit with a gunshot.This invalidates the “Lent” achievement below. I suggest doing this after finishing the game with the Lent achievement if you want both of these achievements in one playthrough.
Slip the NooseYou managed to talk your way out of an execution.
Henry the MatchmakerYou brought Victoria her sweetheart. Against his will.Side quest: Hush, My Darling. Given after talking to Blacksmith’s wife Martha in the tavern in Miskowitz. Missable.
LentYou finished the game without eating meat or killing any animals.Eating from soup pots is safe. Missable.
Remember Remember…Did you really think it wouldn’t blow up? Really?
