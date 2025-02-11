Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Best armor sets and where to get them

After the prologue of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you start with practically nothing and get stripped of all your armor and gear. You won’t be able to progress much in the game without armor, as it’s a vital piece of your defense. So, here’s a list of all the best armor sets and how to find them.

Best early game armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Here are five of the very best early-game armor sets in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that you absolutely don’t want to miss.

Legendary Brunswick Armor

If you’ve bought the Gold Edition for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you can get a head start by unlocking one of the best armor sets early on. If you speak to Scribe Gaibl in Troskowitz after the prologue, you will unlock the Lion’s Heart quest, which rewards you with the sturdy and powerful Legendary Brunswick Armor.

Get an OP start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assorted Bandit Armor

One of the best methods to collect armor pieces early on is to hunt for bandits on the road. Granted you’re extremely weak early on, but there are several scripted bandit fights near Troskowitz early in the game. If you prepare well and defeat these bandits, you can collect their various armor pieces and get a full set for yourself quite quickly. You can find scripted bandit fights on the path from Troskowitz to Tachov and from Troskowitz to Zhelejov. Make sure you learn how to master the combat mechanics before taking them on.

They don’t need that armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Guard Armor

Guards have really good armor sets and these scale with the difficulty of the region they’re found in. While acquiring Guard Armor is definitely illegal business, it does not have to be violent. All you need to do is steal one of the guard house keys from one of the guards and break in to steal some armor for yourself. This is perfect for anyone who chooses Scout when starting out, and it rewards you with a respectable armor set for whatever town or region you find yourself in.

Those are some nice armor pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just make sure you don’t get caught several times, as this can lead to the execution ending and end your game.

Early Stealth armor

Speaking of stealth and thievery, you can find one of the best early stealth and thieving outfits as part of one of the main quests. When you go to Semine to help out the Miller Kreyzl, he’ll ask you to find some documents. If you ask him “How to get into Rathaus”, he will tell you about his ‘thieves clothing attire’ stashed away at the bathhouse in Zhelejov. Now you just need to either sneak in or pass a Persuasion check with the bathhouse keeper to unlock the Thief Attire which is the best early-game stealth armor.

Get your thieves’ clothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Templar Armor

Another armor you can get by completing one of the main story quests. You can find Templar Armor by playing through the Hermit quest, which unlocks as you complete the Blacksmith Radovan’s questline in Tachov. It’s a cool armor with some great stats and you should prioritize getting it early if you haven’t been able to find better armor in the game by this point. Not only does the Templar Armor have great stats, it’s also one of the best looking armors in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Cosplay as a crusader. Image via Warhorse Studios

You can also find the Gallant Huntsman’s Kit in Tachov if you bought the Gold Edition. This kit is great for anyone who prefers a lighter armor set.

Best late game armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

After going through the early hours of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you’ll start facing more powerful foes better equipped and trained to handle your strategies. Even the best legendary armor sets from the first region will start falling short here. So, you need to start upgrading your armor and looking for better pieces.

In the endgame, there is no single best armor set. Instead, you have multiple armor sets with a best-in-slot piece. For example, the Hauberk set has the best Chain Mail, the Noble set has the best leg plating, and so on.

Best endgame armor

Here’s a breakdown of all the best armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for your endgame builds:

Noble’s Bascinet

Hauberk Long

Milanese Cuirass plate armor

Nuremberg Gauntlets

Nuremberg plate gauntlets

Noble’s plate legs

You can find the Nuremberg Plate Gauntlets and the Noble Plate Legs from the Mouth of Hell side quest in the village of Old Kutna in the second region of KCD2. You have to head into the mines and defeat the knight, Taras Mura, and then loot his body for his high-tier armor pieces. This can be difficult as you’ll have no gear during this encounter, but you can deal with it pretty easily using a sneak attack knockout.

Find the Mouth of Hell side quest here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also get the full Nobleman’s armor set by completing the Ars Dimactoria quest in Kuttenberg, where you need to compete in a dueling tournament. You’ll have to win several duels, but it will ultimately reward you with some of the best armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Alternatively, you can purchase all the gear mentioned above from various blacksmiths in the Kuttenberg region. However, these pieces get very expensive, especially since you want gold-rated armor pieces. If you want to purchase all the best armor pieces, be sure to learn how to make money quickly.

Best endgame stealth armor

If you prefer a stealthier playstyle instead of bulking up with heavy plating, we’ve got you covered with a list of all the best stealth gear you can use.

Saxon Brigandine

Magdeburg plate arms

Noble brigandine legs

Jezhek’s helm

Chainmail gauntlets

Short chainmail

Noble’s quilted trousers

Long pourpoint

Padded coif

Padded collar

Work boots

You can find these pieces in the first region, with the lowest amount of noise, conspicuousness, and visibility available. Pair these with some poison arrows and you’ll have an overpowered stealth build that can beat the entire game. Plus, opting for this build is actually a lot cheaper since you just want them in green rarity with the darker-colored variants.

