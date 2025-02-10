Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 combat, weapons, and combos guide

Combat is one of the most crucial aspects of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and it can make or break the game for you. The system can feel rigid, and you’ll have to adjust to the game’s tempo to truly master combat. That’s where our combat, weapons, and combos guide comes in.
Table of contents
- Weapon types in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Defensive techniques in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Clinches
- Best attacking techniques in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- All combos and how to unlock them in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Weapon types in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
There are six primary weapon types in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
- Light weapons: Light weapons include Daggers and Knives, which don’t deal a lot of damage but are quick and ideal for stealthy playstyles.
- Swords: The sword is the most balanced bread-and-butter weapon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You can find variants such as shortswords, longswords, hunting swords, and sabres, which can slightly change up the play style.
- Polearms: Polearms are melee weapons with a long reach that are effective against enemies with light armor and cavalry units.
- Shields: Shields can be paired with weapons such as Polearms, Swords, and light weapons and can block damage without having to parry.
- Heavy weapons: Heavy Weapons include Maces, Axes, Clubs, and Warhammers. These devastating weapons can even crush enemies with armor but have high strength and stamina requirements and long animations that leave you vulnerable.
- Ranged weapons: These are more unconventional medieval weapons such as Crossbows, Bows, and Handgonnes.
Different weapons have different effectiveness against the type of enemy you’re up against. For example, heavy weapons are great against armored enemies but too slow for multiple lightly armored enemies.
Defensive techniques in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Defense is all about patience and picking your battle carefully.
How to perfect block
The game does a fine job of teaching you how to perfect block and then counter-attack, and Perfect Blocks are so efficient because they don’t cost any stamina. To master combat, you need to fish for Perfect Blocks each time, or at least whenever your enemy is being obvious. However, this combat method has its drawbacks, which we will discuss ahead.
How to dodge and evade
Dodging is also another defensive option that’s incredibly useful in combat against multiple enemies. Instead of standing in place trying to block an attack, you wait for the green shield to pop up, choose a direction, and press the jump button. This lets you reposition to close in or gain distance from enemies. It’s an underrated but very effective defensive tool that lets you get into enemy blind spots. Getting a perfect evade when the shield flashes will let you get a critical strike in.
Clinches
The last defensive technique you need to be actively using when you’re on the back foot is Clinches. Clinches are initiated when you walk right up to an enemy’s face while holding your weapon. This locks your weapons, and you can then decide to attack or block. It lets you reset the tempo of combat, and sometimes you can even disarm enemies.
Targetting enemies
There is an auto-lock feature that you need to learn how to manage if you want to be able to face off against multiple enemies. You should know when to target and untarget an enemy to create space or close the gap between the two of you. Furthermore, when facing multiple enemies, try to keep one of them between you and the rest or break the lock and run for space.
Besides just defensive techniques, make sure you’re covered in full armor as early as possible. Your stats also matter a lot as they dictate the percentage of Stamina drain per block or strikes. You should raise your stats as quickly as possible.
Best attacking techniques in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
There are several combat techniques in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and the best way to master them is to practice against Master Tomcat early on.
Counter attacks
Counter Attacks are actually a bit of a trap if you don’t know how to perform them optimally. After a Perfect Block, you’ll get a blue crossed swords symbol that indicates you can Counter Attack. Counter Attacks take up stamina and against multiple enemies, this will result in you quickly running out of stamina and getting overwhelmed. Even in one-on-one situations, you might find yourself in a chain of counter-attacks and blocks that will take too long to produce results.
The correct way to counter-attack after a Perfect Block is to aim for the unguarded side of your enemy instead of launching a counter-attack without thinking.
Master Strikes
Master Strikes are your best friend in the early game, and you should prioritize learning them early. They essentially let you break the monotonous and punishing cycle of counter-attacks by opting for a more offensive approach instead. Learning Master Strikes will make you more adept at conquering unarmored enemies, especially early in the game.
Combo basics
Once you’ve dealt a meaningful attack to your opponent or are in a position to overwhelm them, you should make use of combo strikes. Combo strikes are chainable strikes with quick animations you can perform by selecting a sequence of directions to attack from and these open your enemy up quickly. For example, left, right, left or left, up, left. Pick the unguarded direction and launch a devastating combo. We’ll provide a comprehensive breakdown of the best combos below.
Perform feints
Feints are the best way to get through enemy defenses, especially against the more difficult enemies later on. In fact, feints should be part of your fundamental arsenal. You can essentially cancel a charged attack by choosing a different direction before releasing the attack button. This leaves your enemy with less time to react, and you are much more likely to get through their defenses rather than finding yourself in an infinite blocking battle dealing minimal damage.
Opt for a controller
A bit of a suggestion from our side would be to opt to use a controller for combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Combos and combat inputs are a lot easier to perform and consistently land if you’re using a controller. Keyboard inputs are a bit harder to do but have a lot more utility and control shortcuts, so it ultimately comes down to your preference.
Read the glossary
Reading the glossary will actually teach you a lot about the different skills you currently have unlocked and can perform. You should open up your main menu, head into the Player section, and go to the Skills tab.
All combos and how to unlock them in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
You can go around to several masters of the combat arts around the map and interact with them for practice lessons, where they will teach you how to master combat and weapons.
- Master Tomcat (Nomads’ Camp) – Teaches sword combos and Master Strikes.
- Captain Gnarly (Semine) – Teaches heavy weapon combos and techniques.
- Black Bartosch (Trosky Castle) – Provides training in various combat combos.
- Barnaby (Kopina) – Offers unarmed combat skills (available after completing ‘Melee at the Mill’ and ‘Wine, Women, and Blood’).
Here is a complete list of all weapon combos in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, their inputs, and how to unlock them. Note that combos can feel a bit clunky or get interrupted with an enemy parry so try to spam the input until you get the hang of the timing.
One-Handed Sword combos
Basic one-handed Sword combos for those of you who want duels without the bulk of shields and heavy weapons.
|Combo name
|How to perform
|How to unlock
|Mittelhaw
|Up / Right / Left
|Tomcat in the Nomad Camp
|Knee Strike
|Left / Up / Left
|Tomcat for 200
|Crushing Blow
|Up / Left / Right
|Black Bartosch in Trosky Castle
|Strong Edge
|Left / Right / Down / Right
|Dry Devil (after reuniting group)
|False Edge
|Down / Up / Left
|Jan Posy of Zimburg (Ruins of Zimburg, after quest in Bylany)
|Durchlauffen
|Up / Up / Left
|Jan Posy of Zimburg (Ruins of Zimburg, after quest in Bylany)
Sword and Shield combos
The Sword and Shield is a balanced offensive and defensive combination that will serve you well for most of the game.
|Combo name
|How to perform
|How to unlock
|Mittelhaw
|Up / Right / Left
|Tomcat in the Nomad Camp
|Knee Strike
|Left / Up / Left
|Tomcat for 200
|Crushing Blow
|Up / Left / Right
|Black Bartosch in Trosky Castle
|False Edge
|Down / Up / Left
|Jan Posy of Zimburg (Ruins of Zimburg, after quest in Bylany)
Longsword combos
Longswords are two-handed swords with heavier devastating strikes.
|Combo name
|How to perform
|How to unlock
|Mittelhaw
|Up / Right / Left
|Tomcat in the Nomad Camp
|Knee Strike
|Left / Up / Left
|Tomcat for 200
|Kurzhaw
|Up / Up / Left
|Black Bartosch in Trosky Castle
|Zorn Ort
|Right / Right / Right / Left
|Dry Devil (after reuniting group)
|Pommel Strike
|Down / Down / Right
|Dry Devil (after reuniting group)
|Oben Abnehmen
|Left / Down / Right
|Menhand von Frankfurt (after Ars Dimicatoria quest in Kuttenberg)
Heavy Weapon combos
Heavy weapons have some devastating combos that can quickly decimate armored enemies.
|Combo name
|How to perform
|How to unlock
|Mittelhaw
|Up / Right / Left
|Tomcat in the Nomad Camp
|Crushing Blow
|Up / Left / Right
|Black Bartosch in Trosky Castle
Heavy Weapon and Shield combos
Pair your Heavy Weapons with a shield to become an unstoppable juggernaut.
|Combo name
|How to perform
|How to unlock
|Mittelhaw
|Up / Right / Left
|Tomcat in the Nomad Camp
|Shield Deflect
|Right / Left / Left / Right
|Tomcat in the Nomad Camp
|Crushing Blow
|Up / Left / Right
|Black Bartosch in Trosky Castle
Polearm combos
Utilize the reach of your Polearms and Halberds to take down enemies from a distance.
|Combo name
|How to perform
|How to unlock
|Stomach Slice
|Right / Down / Down
|Black Bartosch in Trosky Castle
Unarmed combos
Combos you need to win a good old-fashioned bar brawl or any bout of fisticuffs.
|Combo name
|How to perform
|How to unlock
|Elbow Uppercut
|Left / Left / Right
|Herbalist Barnaby
|Hammer
|Right / Down / Right
|Tomcat in the Nomad Camp
|Bohemian Backhand
|Left / Down / Right
|Black Bartosch in Trosky Castle
|Scissor Strike
|Down / Left / Right / Left
|Jan Posy of Zimburg (Ruins of Zimburg, after quest in Bylany)
That’s everything you need to know about mastering combat and all the combos in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides, check out all potion recipes and how to make a lot of money quickly.
Published: Feb 10, 2025 03:31 am