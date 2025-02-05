How to get the Full Knight Armor Set & Sword in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The type of armor and weapons you use in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are vital to your survival. When you start off with nothing at the beginning, getting good equipment is important, and there’s a good way to get a full knight armor set and a sword early in the game.

Getting a full knight’s armor set will make it difficult for enemies to ambush and overwhelm you early in the game. You’ll have a better chance of surviving, and therefore more chances to level up your combat skills. The same goes for a sword. However, there are some hoops you have to jump through if you want to get to this point—and those hoops are mostly crimes. Here’s where you can get a complete knight armor set and sword early in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Where to find all knight armor pieces and sword in Kingdom Come 2

Sneak into the guard barracks to find the gear you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to track down the knight’s armor and sword is at the starting town: Troskowitz. You won’t find it available at the traders’ or shops. Instead, they’re inside the guard barracks, and that means you have to steal items from the guards. Stealing is a dangerous game in Kingdom Come 2, and it’s possible to get caught attempting to take these supplies from the local guards. If you can take it from them, though, you can get some excellent starting equipment, especially if you can’t complete The Lion’s Crest.

You can go about this by sneaking into Troskowitz late at night. You can do this at 10 o’clock, or go even later. You can reference the time chart that appears when you sleep or rest in a single spot, but wait for the stars to appear on the chart. From there, head to the north of Troskowitz, and sneak through this area. You’ll want to get some good sneaking gear for this mission; we’d recommend getting it from the miller, Kreyzl, who wants you to sneak into the guard’s barracks for his first quest, Materia Prima. He shows you the basics of stealing, lockpicking, and getting into the building.

Another helpful item is the Nighthawk potion. You can get this from the Apothecary in Troskowitz. When you drink it, you can clearly see in the dark for 10 minutes, and that’s a great way to make it easier to sneak around town in the middle of the night.

Find the guard protecting the north door, and steal the keys from his pocket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re ready, enter Troskowitz from the north. Outside the guard house, a guard is protecting the cellar. Sneak up behind him and steal his keys from his pockets. You only need one set of keys. After you have those, proceed through the north gate of the barracks and go to the building on the west side. This door is locked, and if you don’t have those keys, you’ll have to complete a very hard lockpicking game to open the door.

Inside, there’s a single chest full of armor and equipment you can steal. These are all the items you want to take with you to complete the knight’s armor set.

Tournament Kettle Hat

Short Chainmail

Smooth Cuirass

Chainmail Gauntlets

Couters with Rondel

Plate Knight Gauntlets

Half Plate Leggings

However, this is not the complete set. You’re still missing the Military Sword, and that’s a key item if you want the full set. You can get this from the other building on the west side, opposite of the one you’re in. Head over and go through the front door using the same keys you stole. Go inside, and then take a right into a room full of sleeping guards. There’s a chest on the left that you can access, which should have the Military Sword, the final item you need for the set. You also want to grab the Gambeson Long shirt and boots that’s inside the same chest.

After you have everything, head out of town and make a run for it. Hopefully, no one caught you while you were sneaking around. The only problem with getting this equipment this way is you can never wear it while you’re in Troskowitz. Unfortunately, if the guards or someone sees you wearing that armor set, they’ll know it was stolen from them. You have to wait until the red hand next to the item no longer appears in your inventory. You can avoid it by switching outfits whenever you’re in Troskowitz in Kingdom Come 2.

