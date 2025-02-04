There are two tracks of the first main quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, where you choose between helping the miller or a blacksmith. If you decide to work with the miller, Kreyzl, you learn more about what’s happening at the mill, and how you can help them.

You uncover that the mill appears to be a front for Kreyzl and his hired hands, who know how to fight exceptionally well. The group comprises a bunch of thieves and pickpockets attempting to make a large pile of coins for their hard work. If that still interests you, Kreyzl has a job for you called Materia Prima, and you’ll have to sneak into Troskowitz to steal important documents. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Materia Prima in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Materia Prima tasks and steps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Work with the Miller’s hands to practice stealth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after you do the simple work for Miller Kreyzl, a bag breaks revealing what looks like gunpowder inside these sacks. When you confront Kreyzl about it, he shares that there’s more for you to do, but you’ll have to get your hands dirty, which means a lot of lockpicking, stealing, and sneaking around.

He needs you to head into Troskowitz and steal a document that was lost to him. Another one of his hired hands, Zinek, had it on him, but the local guards of the town took it from him. It’s inside one of their chests at the guardhouse, which means you have to steal it back. As you might imagine when playing Kingdom Come 2, these crimes are not taken lightly, and retrieving these documents won’t be easy.

Thankfully, Kreyzl gives you some good starting locations of where to go first before you sneak into the town. Several of his hands at his mill are willing to assist you with some of the minor tasks you’ll have to deal with, such as learning how to perform a silent takedown on someone, the basics of lockpicking, sneaking, and pickpocketing another person.

These have to do with the Stealth and Thievery skills you’ve been building up while playing Kingdom Come 2. You might have already been leveling these up during your playthrough, and if you have, you can move on to the next step: getting the miller’s clothes back from the Zhelejov baths.

How to get the miller’s clothes

Sneak into the bathhouse to steal the gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you set out to steal the documents, Kreyzl suggests picking up the clothes he washed at the Zhelejov baths. If you haven’t been to this location, it’s in the northwest part of Zhelejov, northeast of Bozhena, the herbs woman who saved you and Hans at the beginning of Kingdom Come 2. When you arrive, speak with the head of the baths and attempt to reacquire those items. Unfortunately, Kreyzl didn’t tell you that he owed a debt to this establishment, which is close to 200 groschens.

You can choose to pay that debt, or there’s the chance you can convince the head of the bathhouse to let you go with the clothing. However, another alternative is available if using your persuasion skills won’t work: stealing the clothing.

You’ll have the chance to steal the clothing if you head up to the second story of the bathhouse. When you arrive at the top of the stairs, turn around, and there should be a chest against the wall. You’ll need to use a lockpick to unlock it, and it should be an easy lock. When you open it up, grab all the simple clothing inside and run out of the bathhouse before anyone sees you. If you’d like to avoid anyone potentially stopping you from stealing these items, waiting until nighttime to take these pieces of clothing is also a good idea.

How to steal the document for Kreyzl

Sneak behind a guard to take their keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have the clothing, make your way over to Troskowtiz. For this mission in Kingdom Come 2, how you go about completing it is up to you. The primary goal is to enter the guard house and leave with the documents. Although night is preferred, you can do it in the middle of the day, but it’s easy to avoid the guards and anyone shouting at you when it’s too dark to notice what you’re doing. Ideally, wait until 10 or 11 at night before you start going after the guards.

While the guards are patrolling Troskowitz at night, sneak behind one to pickpocket them. You must take at least one set of keys off them and then make your way to the town center and steal their keys. You must take at least one set of keys off them and then make your way to the town center. This is an area with two large buildings next to the inn. I’d recommend sneaking in from the open area to the north, but a guard is watching it next to the stairs. You’ll be able to avoid him and go inside the guardhouse. From here, head through the doors, take the route on the right, and then go downstairs.

Take the document from the guardhouse before they notice you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once downstairs, look for a chest in an open room. You’ll find the Offer of Hermes inside, and that’s the document you were sent to find for Kreyzl. After you have the document, get out of the guardhouse and exit to the town. You can find somewhere to sleep on the road and return to the miller in the morning or walk there at night, risking bandits and other people on the road.

If you’re having trouble completing this part of the mission, you can grab a few perks from the Thievery skill tree. These lower-level perks include Nimble Fingers, Silent Fiddler, Rapid Flight, and Tool Master. You can also pick up the Nighthawk and the Quickfinger potions to help you out, especially if you want help seeing at night. When I completed this mission, my Thievery level was 17, which was too high. You don’t need to get it this high to complete the mission, but it helps.

When you return to Miller Kreyzl, he’ll be excited to see if you could secure the documents for him. You’re not finished yet, though. He still has one more task for you to complete in Kingdom Come 2 before you can attend the wedding.

