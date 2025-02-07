How to make money fast in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Making money quickly becomes paramount in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You’ll need groschen to make progress in the story, and the many side quests. However, this game doesn’t hold your hand so you might find yourself struggling to get Henry back on track.

How to make Groschen in KCD2

KCD2 offers a realistic take on a medieval RPG, so you’ll have to contend with the challenges of the time. Thankfully, Henry is equipped with abilities and opportunities to make some money fast if you know where to look.

Alchemy

Whether it’s to brew up some Saviour Schnapps or one of the many other recipes in the game, you’ll find yourself at an Alchemy bench regularly. Alchemy is a great way to make money right away because you can easily find herbs throughout the map, and the bench has everything else you need to make potions and decoctions.

You’ll gain access to the Alchemy bench within the first hour of the game at Bozhena’s home. Once you reach level six, you can unlock the Potion Seller perk which allows you to sell potions for 30 percent more groschen. You’ll want to make sure to follow the recipes exactly to maintain a high quality, and you can then sell them to merchants or apothecaries.

Smithing

Blacksmithing is introduced early on in the game. You’ll meet Radovan during The Blacksmith’s Son quest, and he’ll give you the rundown on how to use the anvil and forge weaponry. Afterward, you’ll gain access to a bed and storage chest, so it’s a win-win.

You can return here to use his forge whenever you’d like and then sell your creations for a profit to merchants. Of course, the quality of your forging will affect the value, so make sure to follow a steady rhythm when striking at the anvil. If you struggle to keep pace, it’s best to save before visiting the forge so you can reload a do-over with no loss of resources.

Fistfighting Competition

If you head to the Lower Semine Mill in the Trosky Region during the Wedding Crashers quest, you can find the miller. If you ask Miller Kreyzl what the fighting pen is for, you’ll gain access to fistfighting competitions after exhausting the dialogue.

Practicing some hand-to-hand for a profit is the perfect way to spend your time in KCD2. You’ll need to wager 10 groschen to enter the ring. You’ll get 125 groschen for defeating the first three combatants, and afterward, you can use 100 of it to compete again for 200 as a reward, bringing your total to 310 groschen.

Gambling Dice

Before your adventure truly begins, you can gamble dice in KCD2. You’ll want to return to this mini-game to make some quick greschen and give Henry a chance to sit down for a spell. You’ll need some money to get started, and then it’s a balancing act with understanding the rules of dice and RNG luck.

Unless you’re really lucky and have some specialized die, there’s a chance you’ll lose the game and your coin. So, gambling dice can be a great money maker, but it’s best not to solely rely on it.

Treasure Maps

Treasure maps are tough to find, but if you manage to come across one, they’re well worth it. The easiest treasure map to find is Vidlak Bandits’ map, located during the Lackey side quest in the camp.

The map brings you to Vidlak Pond, and if you follow the water downstream, you’ll find a chest along the shore. The chest contains a Golden Crucifix valued at a whopping 1,430 Groschen, and 300 Groschen in loot.

Stealing

If you’re not a fan of keeping Henry honorable, stealing is always a viable option. Notably, you can steal from bandits for no reputational risk. However, with no risks, there’s little reward.

You’ll want to level up lockpicking and pickpocketing, so head to Lower Semine Mill to get training on the skills. Once you’ve got your loot, you’ll want to go to the fence in the Nomads’ camp, west of Bozhena’s home, to sell your stolen goods.

Selling Bandit armor

Fighting bandits is a tough job, but it comes with the value of their armor and weapons. You can sell their armor to any merchant, or keep it for yourself if you need it. I recommend upgrading your stealth skills before venturing into a lifestyle of bandit hunting.

You’ll find the bandit camps throughout the outskirts of towns hidden within forests. If you want to have an easier job of it, head into their camp during night time and assassinate them in their sleep.

