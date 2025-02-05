How to complete Vidlak Bandit’s map in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Reading maps is a vital part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as they can lead you to where you can find treasure or lost items. If you picked up the Vidlak Bandit’s map after having the gamemaster, you can find a chest full of items.

Recommended Videos

Narrowing down the exact location of where you have to go to complete this treasure map is tricky. Although it points you to an exact location, the treasure might not be there, as it could have moved due to natural elements, or someone might have taken it to a different location. Still, knowing the exact spot you have to go is difficult, given how large of a world map you have to explore. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Vidlak Bandit’s treasure map in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to find the Vidlak Bandit’s map location in Kingdom Come 2

Reference the world map when looking at this treasure map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get the map after you defeat and loot the poachers who appear on the northeast side of Vidlak Pond, which you encounter during The Lackey quest. When you get this map, it only has simple pictures of where you have to go, without too many directions or signs on it. But based on the image, the more significant part of the pond appears on the right side of the picture, and the bandit camp on the left side. This indicates that the map is not a one-for-one remake of the world map you use in Kingdom Come 2. Instead, it’s upside down, and you must approach it that way when reading it.

To find the correct location of where you have to go, make your way to the north of Vidlak Pond, and head to the west of the bandit camp where you fought the poachers. You can find a downed tree at the crossroads of a stream, south of a hunter’s camp where you took the gamemaster during The Lackey.

The picture on the treasure map references the north part of Vidlak Pond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive, the tree referenced in the treasure map has fallen into the water. There’s no treasure near this area or anywhere you can start digging to find anything that might have been buried. Instead, you’ll have to track down where the treasure could have gone.

How to find the Vidlak Bandit’s treasure in Kingdom Come 2

At the location, the tree looks to have fallen toward the south, toward Vidlak Pond. You’ll want to follow the stream into the larger body of water and continue down this path. You can expect to walk for a reasonable distance. Unfortunately for players, you have to spend a lot of time searching around to find the treasure chest. You are on the correct path, though. The treasure appears in the water, barely poking out of the reeds in the pond.

The treasure would have been washed downstream, closer to Vidlak Pond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find it on the north part of Vidlak Pond before you enter the larger area. You do have to wade through the water to find it, and when you interact with it, you’ll discover the Washed-Up Chest point of interest in Kingdom Come 2. The treasure chest is locked, as you might have imagined, and if you didn’t grab any keys from the bandit camp, you have to use your lockpick to unlock it. You’ll need a high Thievery skill if you want to break the lock to get to the contents on the inside.

Unlock the treasure chest to get to the items inside it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find several groschen, a Golden Crucifix, a silver cup, and a tin plate inside the chest. The Golden Crucifix is the best item, and you want to find someone who would pay a lot of coins to have it back in their possession. This completes this treasure map, giving you a good amount of money in Kingdom Come 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy