How to complete Wedding Crashers in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Shortly after you part ways with Hans Capon at the start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll receive the Wedding Crashers main quest. In it, you have to figure out a way of getting into lord Semine’s wedding, and get an audience with him.

Recommended Videos

The way you go about it is up to you. However, you can explore two paths to reach this goal: Helping Radovan the blacksmith or miller Kreyzl. Both men can offer you a route into the wedding, and helping them means completing certain quests. Depending on the skills you want to develop, you may prefer one to the other, but regardless of your path, getting into the wedding is your primary goal. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Wedding Crashes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Wedding Crashers tasks and steps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Bara regularly begs at the center of Troskowitz, and she can point you in the right direction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can learn who needs help by talking with Bara, the beggar. She appears shortly after you and Capon are released from starting a brawl at the tavern. When you speak with her, she explains both the miller and the blacksmith need help. They might have a way to get you into the wedding, but if they’re willing to do that, it is entirely up to you if you can prove worthy enough to help them. You should expect to complete multiple jobs to earn their respect and get their help in Kingdom Come 2.

Should you go with Radovan the blacksmith or the miller Kreyzl in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Talk with Radovan in his shop to get started, and learn the tricks of becoming a good blacksmith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Radovan, the blacksmith, in Tachov, to the north of Troskowitz, or you can go south, below Semine, to speak with the miller Kreyzl and work for him. We can confirm both routes can get you into the wedding, but they offer different tasks and quests for you to complete. Between the two, it all comes down to the skills you want to refine while playing Kingdom Come 2. Kreyzl gives you a chance to improve your Stealth and Thievery talents, while Radovan gives you some basic Craftsmanship skills, and you’ll level up Swords and any combat talents you use during your quests.

For Radovan, the first thing he has you do is perform a handful of traditional blacksmithing tasks. He wants to see how good you are in the shop, and he provides you with materials that you need to craft those items. Once you’ve done that, he’ll send out to track down his missing cart of supplies for the wedding in The Jaunt, and then you have to help him craft a masterful sword that he’ll present at the wedding in The Hermit. After you’ve assisted him with those tasks, he offers to bring you to the wedding.

Working for Kreyzl the miller is similar, but he has some unorthodox requests from you. At first, he asks you to pick up sacks of flour and move them around the mill, but after you discover they’re full of gunpowder, you learn he operates more than a traditional mill. He serves in the shadows with stealth, completing pickpocketing, lockpicking, and underhanded missions. The first task, Materia Prima, has you steal documents from the Troskowitz guardhouse, and then you must find a saltpeter pit in Forbidden Fruit. Completing those tasks gives you a spot at the wedding.

Find a way to get some nice clothing for the big wedding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s also the choice to complete both the blacksmith and miller quests before accepting your spot at the wedding. This way, you get experience and rewards for all these quests, rather only doing one tree. However, you can only accept one initiation to the wedding.

Both will request that you wear your best clothes before going. You can visit the tailor in Troskowitz if you need more options. These clothes cost a lot of money if you don’t steal them. The tailor will tell you if what you’re wearing is good enough for the wedding or not if you buy them, on the other hand.

Waiting for von Bergow at the wedding

Your primary goal is to wait for Otto von Bergow while attending the wedding. However, there are several side objectives you can do while you’re waiting for this to happen. Completing the side objectives does not advance the main plot, and you won’t miss out on anything if you do them, which means it’s worth your time to go through these tasks and complete them as much as you can before the wedding starts. The first thing you’re asked to do is speak with Svatya, which is the start of your many tasks at the wedding.

Best dialogue options for Myshka at the wedding

Talk with Myshka to save her, and share a dance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to try and speak with Myshka, who is being chatted up by someone else, and she is uninterested. How you approach this is important, and your options determine if you’ll get to dance with her or not. Here are the options you’d like to choose throughout your conversation with Myshka.

I’m here to rescue a damsel

Why don’t we leave Myshka alone?

After you do this, Myshka invites you talk somewhere more private, away from Vuytek. Here, you can be more honest with her. These are some of the better options you can choose while speaking with her.

Do you want to be alone?

Those are the worst

From Skaltiz

Small

After sharing about yourself, Myshka offers to share a dance with you. Accept the dance, and don’t try to push for anything else, and you can return to Svatya after the dance to win the bet.

Talk to the Moravians

Speak with the guard to stop watching the alcohol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lord Semine wants you to deal with his family, the Moravians. You can find them a few tables down from where you spoke with lord Semine. When you talk with them, unfortunately, they can’t be convinced to stop drinking. However, they suggest you get them the better alcohol they brought with them rather than the beverages they’re being served at the wedding. A guard is protecting it, and we recommend dealing with the beggars before starting this quest to make this next part easier.

When you go down into the cellars to speak with the guard, you can persuade him to enjoy himself at the wedding and grab a drink. He refuses at first, saying that Tuma told him to guard. However, after you get rid of the beggars, you can tell the guard that you shared a drink with Tuma, and he’ll run off to have one himself. You can grab the Moravian Schnaps and bring it back to the table. They’ll offer to share a drink with you. You find them drunk later, but Lord Semine appreciates what you did for him.

How to get rid of the beggars

Find a way to get food to the beggars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After speaking with lord Semine, he wants some help with the beggars. You can talk with the front guard about how to best deal with them. The guard suggests that you try to sneak food out of the kitchens and feed it to them, which means avoiding the cook, who doesn’t want to give any scraps to the beggars.

Although the guard suggests luring the cook out of the kitchen, you’re better off stealing the food from the tables. You can pick up at least 40 pieces of meat and sweets and bring them back to the guard without interacting with the cook. After you complete the delivery, the guard will thank you for the job and share a drink with you.

How to find the male in yellow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

After you finish those three tasks, the wedding advances, and your side objective changes based on who you came to the wedding with. If you went to the wedding with Kreyzl, the lady who was supposed to distract the Chamberlain would have run off, and if you went with Radovan, he lost his sword. Both are looking for a man wearing something in yellow.

Track down Hans Capon at the wedding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It all comes back to Hans Capon. You can find him on the top floor of the barn, next to the wedding. Make your way to the top and speak with him. He’ll be with the woman Kreyzl sent to distract the Chamberlain, or he can tell you what happened with the sword. If Hans took the woman from the Chamberlain, she’ll give the ring to you, and you can tell the Chamberlain she ran off. When you learn who threw away the sword, you can return to the wedding and find it in the water, next to where you and Myshka spoke.

After you conclude this part of the quest, a cutscene plays out for the wedding. You’ll find yourself on the battlements, and when you go to wish the newlyweds congratulations, and brawl breaks out. You’ll complete the Wedding Crashers quest, and find yourself in another tough spot with Han Capon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy