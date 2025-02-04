As you work alongside Radovan the blacksmith in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, he’ll need further help from you to recover his lost cart. A pair of his old hired hands were meant to deliver it, but they’ve gone missing, and in The Jaunt, you must track them down.

The Jaunt is one of the side tasks you’ll have to finish alongside the main story quest to complete Wedding Crashers. Here, you’ll be expected to find out what happened to the cart and attempt to return it to the lord of Semine, to whom Radovan sent it before he met you. Unlike previous quests you’ve likely done so far, you’ll want to make sure you do this one in a short amount of time right after you start it. Don’t go to Semine if you’re not ready yet. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Jaunt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All The Jaunt tasks and steps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Head to Semine to begin The Jaunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Radovan sends you to the south, where you can find the town of Semine. If you haven’t been here before, follow the road that takes you to the southwest. For those who have already visited this location during their Kingdom Come 2 playthrough, you can fast travel to this location. When you arrive, head to the large building outside town, where a quick cutscene appears.

Several partygoers are excited about the upcoming wedding and are family members of Semine’s lord. They’ve already started partying and drinking, and you’ll have to brawl with one of them when you arrive. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose this encounter; it wraps up before significant consequences occur.

You’ll then briefly discuss this with Semine’s lord and Gnarly, the lord’s friend and captain. These two are more than willing to go out of their way to find Radovan’s supplies, and you are asked to accompany them. Now, if it’s later in the day, past noon, they’ll ask you to come back tomorrow to meet them later. If it’s in the morning, they set out immediately. They’ll set out without you if you miss meeting them the next in-game day. You’d like to accompany them on this journey to ensure they return with the supplies. They tell you the stable hand at Semine is selling a cheap horse, which you want to get before leaving.

Finding Radovan’s missing cart

Ride out of Semine to locate the missing cart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The three of you set out for Troskowitz, the nearby town between Semine and Tachov. Along the way, you’ll have a chance to interact with these two, and you can choose the answers you want to share with them. Nothing you say will make these two no longer wish to ride with you. You do, however, stop along the way to do battle against lord Semine. You’ll keep it simple, and based on your performance, you can get Captain Gnarly’s shield that you can use as long as you like, along with this trusty club.

Speak with the Bailiff to learn where the missing cart went. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at Troskowitz, lord Semine requests you speak with the town’s Bailiff to learn what happened to Radovan’s hired hands who took the cart. He also asks that you don’t mention him, as he’d rather keep a low profile. When you speak with the Bailiff, you’ll discover the hired hands were headed west toward Apollonia, but where they were going is for you to discover.

Locate the first bag of charcoal outside the cemetery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the three of you set out, you’ll stop twice along the way. The first stop is to figure out where the cart might have gone, to see if it was to the north or south. You’ll want to head north, outside the gravedigger’s cemetery, and you can find a bag full of charcoal. You have to examine the bag and report back to lord Semine, confirming the cart went through this area, and then you’ll set out north.

Find the second bag of charcoal to locate the missing cart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a second stop further up the road when you reach Apollonia. Again, you’ll have to find the pathway the cart might have gone and where to set out next. For this next clue, walk the way you came and look for a second bag of charcoal on the ground. It should be on the side of a path, leading into the forest. Follow the path, and you’ll find the discarded cart with none of the supplies in it. You do, however, call for lord Semine and Gnarly to come over before the three of you set off on foot to find the supplies.

How to defeat all bandits

Notice the additional voices in the forest to get drop the bandits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the three you walk through the forest, lord Semine and Gnarly share their different experiences with the area. While lord Semine is talking, other voices will begin to pick up nearby, indicating the three of you are not alone. You’ll have to hit a prompt to call their attention, and then lord Semine sends you over to scout out a nearby bandit camp.

You have to follow a path into the rocks, and then you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of three bandits in a camp. How you handle them is up to you. There’s always the option to attack them now or speak about them to lord Semine and Gnarly. I recommend attacking the bandits, as it doesn’t matter if you return to talk to the two about them before.

After the battle, tell lord Semine you need a moment to loot the area if you want any additional items from the encounter. Once you’ve done that, press on, and you’ll find a larger bandit camp not too far away. The bandits are talking to the two hands who stole the supplies. Lord Semine and Gnarly decide to attack them, and the three of you have to clear it out.

Dispatch the final bandit camp to secure the lost supplies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following the fight, one of the hands, Ventza, gets away. You’ll have to chase after him and head into the rocks to find him. He’ll be moving to the east, through the rocks. Thankfully, he won’t be moving too quickly. You can kill him immediately or return him to lord Semine and Gnarly when you approach him. I recommend convincing him not to fight any further and to return. The lords are more interested in not killing him than having another corpse to deal with, but the choice is yours.

When you return, like the last camp, tell lord Semine you need a moment more before leaving camp to loot any supplies you want to take with you. You’ll then have the option to ride back to Troskowitz and listen to the three bandits argue with each other. When you get out at Troskowitz, you can fast travel back to Radovan in Tachov to share you’ve completed the quest, and lord Semine has all the supplies he sent in the cart. You’ll be one step closer to being invited to the wedding, but you still have one more task to complete for Radovan in a quest called the Hermit.

