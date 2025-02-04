How to play and win dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Playing dice is one of the many pastimes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Not only can you do it for enjoyment, but it’s a decent way to earn money—as long as you win against your opponent and learn how to play.

The dice rules are straightforward, but winning itself can be a bit complicated. It all comes down to luck as you’re playing, but you can also add unique dice that give you a competitive edge. Hopefully, your opponent doesn’t notice you using these dice, and they can increase your chances of coming out on top. Here’s what you need to know about how to play dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how to win your games.

How to play dice in Kingdom Come 2

These are all the scoring combinations you can complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You roll first when you agree to play dice against someone in Kingdom Come 2. You roll six dice on the table and have to get at least one scoring dice to get a point. The two basic scoring numbers are one and five. You need to roll at least one of those to continue playing. If you don’t, you bust, and it’s your opponent’s turn.

Rolling a one scores 100 points, and rolling a five scores you 50 points. However, there are other ways to score, such as rolling three of the same number, like three twos for 200 points, or rolling a straight, such as getting a one, two, three, four, and a five, which gets you 500 points. You select the dice you want to keep, and then you can choose to continue, or you can choose to score and pass. If you pass, all the points you gathered up for that round count for you, and then its your opponent’s turn, but if you choose to continue, you set those dice aside and roll again. Remember the last time you played Yahtzee? It’s a little similar to that.

If you bust on your side before scoring your points, those go away, and it’s your opponent’s turn to roll. The two of you continue playing until one of you reaches the goal number, which varies based on how large of a bet you made with them.

For those who get truly lucky and use all six dice, there’s the option to continue and roll all six dice again. Your score carries over, which means you can get a chance to earn even more points. For example, if you roll two ones, a two, three, four, and a five, you can score all of those dice, and it should come out to 600 points. When you continue, you get those 600 points, then roll again. However, if you bust when you roll again, you lose all the points from that turn.

How to win a dice game in Kingdom Come 2

Defeat an opponent by reaching the score goal before they do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to reach the goal number before your opponent does to beat them. Outside of choosing what dice you use during a match, there’s no way you can alter the score or attempt to trip up your opponent. Everything is played fairly in Kingdom Come 2.

There are a few tips you want to keep in mind while you’re playing dice, though. For example, if you’ve already scored three dice and are only rolling three or fewer dice, scoring and passing to your opponent might be better, even if you only have 200 or 300 points built up. Using fewer dice in your rolls increases the chance of not getting three identical dice or not getting a one or a five, making it even more likely you’re going to bust.

You also want to pay attention to what type of dice your opponent uses against you. Some dice players in Kingdom Come 2 may also use custom dice, which means they might be trying to cheat against you. You won’t be able to call them out, but if you also have those dice, you can know the effects of them and how they might be tipping the scales in their favor.

If you want to practice dice playing, betting less money against an opponent would be a good idea. You use it to see what dice they’ll use against you and check your odds of winning with future bets. However, it all boils down to luck. You never know how well you will roll while playing Kingdom Come 2, now how well your opponent rolls. You’re better off not using dice as a reliable source of income and should try to find better ways to sell off your items, steal them from others, or complete work for people you encounter along the way.

