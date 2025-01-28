Kingdom Come: Deliverance II release date and time

It’s almost time to step into the shoes of Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, set in 15th-century Bohemia, when the civil war is dividing people and the soldiers are ready to draw their swords.

Recommended Videos

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance II continues the story of Henry from the first game, you wouldn’t need to play the earlier game as the game teaches you the essentials so that you’re ready to make your name in an unforgiving world. Like the prequel, Henry’s decisions are crucial in shaping the game’s narrative.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s release day and time.

There’s going to a lot of combat and bloodshed. Image via Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II releases on Feb. 4, 2025, at 10:00 am CT and releases on multiple platforms such as Epic Games Store and Steam for PC players, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. Here is a countdown below to help you track the game before its release:

Kingdom Come Deliverance II Release Date

You can also pre-order the title to receive exclusive benefits such as getting the Lion Crest’s quest, Gallant Huntsman’s Kit, and Expansion Pass to get all three future expansions for free.

As an open-world game, you get to experience Medieval Europe as Henry, who makes his way from being a humble blacksmith’s son to the royals. He lost his parents after Sigismund’s forces raided his home village of Skalitz, but he didn’t lose hope and joined the resistance. Now, Henry faces key decisions and dangerous foes looking to draw their enemies’ blood.

The game’s prequel was released in 2018, and it was praised for its historical accuracy. Many of the game’s previous minigames, like Alchemy and Picking Locks, have been polished in the upcoming title. It should serve gamers who are looking to use their swords against other enemy soldiers and taste the feeling of revenge in a time setting.

You can also read our preview for the title and decide to purchase the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy