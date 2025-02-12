Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is filled with tasks for Henry to complete. One such quest is Materia Prima, where Miller Kreyzl asks you to steal a document for him that requires a more discreet outfit. Here’s how to get the Thieves Clothing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The Materia Prima quest is only available if you speak to the miller, so if you only choose to help Radovan the blacksmith, you’ll miss the side quest in its entirety. If you choose to help Kreyzl, this will be the first of his questlines that can lead you into Lord Semine’s wedding.

Where to find Thieves Clothing in KCD2

It’s not exactly in Zhelejov, but it’s a short walk/ride away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you begin Materia Prima, Miller Kreyzl will tell you that you can sneak around more successfully by wearing dark clothing that doesn’t make much noise. While you can find or purchase some on your own, the game makes it a bit easier by telling you where you can get some quickly.

The miller will tell you how he got into some trouble at the bathhouse in Zhelejov, where he had his clothes locked away and wasn’t allowed back in. As a bit of preparation for sneaking and retrieving items before the main “heist,” you can head to the bathhouse in Zhelejov to retrieve his clothes yourself.

While Zhelejov is located just North of Semine, to the West of Troskowitz, the bathhouse is located just to the east of the fast-travel point for the Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn. Head into the building with all the maids walking around and head up the stairs. You won’t be trespassing for being there, but you’ll be reported to the guards if you’re caught in any chests.

How to steal the Thieves Clothes in KCD2

The chest on the right contains your prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get upstairs, turn around and on the wall will be a chest you can lockpick easily, just make sure you’re not making too much noise. Inside, you’ll find some simple hose, simple shoes, a worn gambeson, a vagrant’s hat, and a simple hood. Head back outside, and if you don’t attract any attention, you can get away scot-free.

If you don’t feel so good about stealing, you can speak with Dorothy who owns the bathhouse and she’ll be willing to sell you the clothes for 199 Groschen. Given that Materia Prima is an early quest, it may not be that easy to pay such a hefty sum. Sneaking in is a much simpler solution early in the game.

That’s all there is for getting your hands on the Thieves Clothes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It’s a good way to introduce yourself to stealth, and you can also train in pickpocketing, takedowns, and lockpicking all before you go to steal the document. Just do your best not to get caught, unless you want to end up back in the stocks.

