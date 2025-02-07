How to farm Belladonna and Nettle fast in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Saving is as tedious as ever in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as you’re required to use up one of your precious Savior Schnapps to make a manual save. However, before saving, you need to know how to find and farm Belladonna and Nettle fast.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Nettle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Nettle is hard to find not due to its rarity but because of how hard it can be to spot among all the greenery. Nettle grows around ponds and lakes but is abundant in forests with streams. There are two locations early on in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 where you can find a lot of Nettle.

The first location is pretty convenient. You just have to check the fence right next to the Tailor’s shop in Troskowitz. You’ll find around six Nettles right here, letting you easily craft the first few Saviour Schnapps. Nettle is a dark green herb that can be hard to spot among the other greenery, so you should crouch and search for it.

However, you can find a lot more Nettle on the northwest side of Troskowitz. Head to the location shown below and check the sides of the building and the sides of the road leading away from the village. Each Nettle plant will give you around three to five Nettle, which will be more than enough to fill your inventory for a good while.

Lots of Nettle in Troskowitz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for a more consistent farming location, you’ll have to head into the woods to the West of Troskowitz. The forest close to the North East of Zhelejov has open clearings where you can find both Nettle and Belladona in abundance.

Where to find Belladona in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Luckily, you can also find Belladona in the same forest you find Nettle in the west of Troskowitz and the northeast of Zhelejov. Bellado is a tall green plant with blue flowers that can also be hard to spot. If you’re having trouble finding the location, it’s located to the southeast of a Nest in the location. Here’s the exact spot.

Belladona is more dangerous to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

we must warn you that you might run into packs of wolves in this forest, especially if you’re approaching from Troskowitz. Even if you take the road, you might run into bandits who will easily kill you if you’re unprepared. Be sure to save beforehand and bring enough supplies to fend them off. Getting a full armor set would help you survive here.

Later in the game, you can find around 20+ of these in the basket at the spring halfway from Zhelejow to Pavlena. You can also find plenty of Belladona growing outside the Overgrown Dugout North of Trotsky.

How to make Savior Schnapps

Now that you have your Belladona and Nettle, you can start brewing Savior Schnapp potions to save the game. You get the recipe from the prologue, just be sure to open up your inventory and read it first to add it to your alchemy codex.

Learn the recipe before crafting it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need one Belladona and two Nettle for each Savior Schanpp. Here are the steps to brew Savior Schnapps:

Add the Nettle to the Cauldron.

Boil for two turns of the timer.

Grab the Belladonna and grind it.

Add the Belladonna to the Cauldron and boil for one turn.

Finally, pour it into your container.

If you don’t feel like brewing a ton of Savior Schnapps and farming all these materials, you could always get the unlimited save mod.

That’s all you need to know about quickly getting Nettle and Belladona in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for brewing Savior Schnapps. If you need help with the game, check out all the console commands and IDs and learn how to level all skills.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy