Where to get food for Mutt the dog in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reintroduces players to the beloved dog Mutt from the original game. As the game begins, Henry’s party will make camp outside Trosky. This is where you will have to find sustenance for your trusty hound, but food can be scarce in these lands.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully for players, help is nearby. Here’s where you can get food for Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to acquire food for Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Make sure to pet him plenty while he waits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first make camp outside Trosky in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will be introduced to the game’s basic mechanics while the rest of your crew recuperates from their long journey. This is when Mutt starts barking, annoying the others, and you will have to check on him to know what he wants. After investigation, Henry concludes Mutt is hungry and you will need to find food for him.

While Mutt isn’t a picky eater, he has certain preferences. During his time serving as the Skalitz Butcher’s pet, he has developed a refined palate for meat. Unfortunately, meat is scarce out here and the only one who has any is Oats, who’s whipping up a meal and is unwilling to part with the last of his sausages.

Win a friendly game of dice with the ring as wager. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your stats are high enough to pass the Speech, Charisma, or Dread checks, you should be able to get the sausage from Oats with no problems. If not, he will direct you to Tankard, the person who has Oats’ ring and you can only get it back by playing dice. To win this game, you will have to score a total of 1,500 points before Tankard does.

Feed Mutt the sausages and he will love you forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the ring in hand, go back and give it to Oats, who will be pleased that you won it back and will hand you the sausages as a reward. Open Mutt’s Chat screen and select the Feed option to give him the sausages to complete the mission “Find something to eat for Mutt and feed him.”

From this point onwards, every time you acquire food that Mutt prefers, you can simply open up the Feed menu and give it to him to keep your beloved hound satiated as you travel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy