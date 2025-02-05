Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 modders are already making the developer’s biggest nightmares a reality

Despite Warhorse Studio sticking to its guns and keeping its old save system, modders have already broken it and enabled unlimited autosaves in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The Unlimited Saving II mod is a true successor to the previous Unlimited Saving mod, which was a huge lifesaver for many players of the original. Within its first few hours, the mod has already garnered over 10,000 downloads, and it will likely be one of the most popular mods for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

You’re usually entirely reliant on autosaves or finding a bed, using up one of your precious Saviour Schnapp potions to make a manual save. While you can autosave by saving and quitting the game, this process requires restarting, which is an immersion-breaking hassle.

Instead, the Unlimited Saving 2 mode allows you to instantly create a save by pressing the F5 key on your keyboard. This strange workaround was required because the developers went out of their way to hide the main menu date, which shows their dedication to the whole no-save-scumming bit.

While this comes as no surprise, it’s impressive how the mod came out not even 12 hours after the official release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This just goes to show how high up this feature was on the list of QoL update priorities players are looking for from KCD2. Save scumming is back in full glory for any PC player looking for it, much to the disappointment of the developers.

Unfortunately or fortunately (depending on who you ask), console players will not be able to make good use of this mod or unlimited saving features anytime soon.

Warhorse Studio has emphasized the desire to make each choice feel like it has major consequences and deter the habit of save-scumming many people develop. The aim was to keep each choice and every moment matter, where the wrong decision in dialogue or combat could lead to major consequences or loss of progress.

Despite these two completely opposing sides, many players have suggested that Warhorse Studio take a different approach. In this approach, saving is disabled only on higher hardcore difficulties while retaining the feature for casual playthroughs. This would alienate less of the more casual player base while keeping the experience true to its roots for those who want it.

