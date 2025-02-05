Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mods and cheats

If you don’t want to play Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as the devs intended, the community has already been hard at work creating a series of mods to make the game easier or allow you to cheat your way to victory—so long as you’re playing the game on PC.

Mods and cheats can help you change the game in various ways, such as giving you unlimited saves, turning you into an unstopped monster, providing you with resources that even console commands can’t give you, or making the game a bit more silly and fun.

How to install the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mods

Image via Warhorse Studios

God Mode, Infinite Health and Stamina, Infinite Money, Infinite Exp, No Weight, and more

Full mod: FLiNGTrainer

A one mod does it all, FLiNG Trainer is an .EXE download that you can open while playing the game. By using NumPad hotkeys and combinations, you can activate a bunch of great mods like God Mode and Infinite Money glitches or max out your character’s levels and skills in a second. There are even mods to change the Exp multiplier and remove weight, which you can turn on and off as you play.

It’s a fantastic tool for those who want to play casually, and it helps give you control over your game session if you don’t like some of the tedious aspects of the title.

Unlimited Saving, Instant Herb Picking, Skip Intro Video, and Stay Clean

Unlimited Saves mod: NexusMods

Instant Herbs mod: NexusMods

Skip Intro mod: NexusMods

Stay Clean Longer mod: NexusMods

NexusMods has a host of early game mods that focus more on the tediousness of the game. Suppose you want to save as many times as you want without needing to buy an item, remove the animation Henry makes when picking up herbs, skip intro movies and get straight into the action, or stay cleaner for longer so you’re not always looking for water. In that case, NexusMods has a great variety of mods you can install right away through their own launcher without the fuss.

Outside of saving, most of these mods are pretty niche but still help certain aspects of the game flow better.

Easy Dice Win, Max Nourishment, and more Cheats

Full mod: Cheat Engine Download and then head to Cheat Engine forums

Last but not least, any smaller mods for niche things are easy to find through Cheat Engine. You can download the mod installer and then head to the various Cheat Engine forums where modders share files for anything from being able to win the Dice Game easily without effort, removing the need for you to eat food, removing the game’s ability to make food gotten, and a bunch of other options.

There will almost certainly be wilder mods in the future, like changing character models and adding in usual modded weapons like Lightsabers in due time, and when those mods get added, we will update this list to reflect that.

