Where to get a free bed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features several action sequences over the course of its playtime. Many of these battles are inevitable, and Henry can take quite a beating as he powers through them. Once you survive, you will want to find a place to rest and heal up, preferably for free because permanent beds are expensive.

Recommended Videos

How to get a free bed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are multiple ways to get free beds in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Right off the bat, once you complete the tutorial and end up wounded, you will find your way to Herbwoman Bozhena’s hut. When you reach here, you have to bandage yourself and treat Hans Capon’s wounds while completing a few minor tasks at the hut.

After finishing all the initial tasks, you should have access to your first free bed at Bozhena’s hut. However, this bed won’t remain free once you head to Troskowitz and begin the main storyline. Thankfully, there are other free beds you can acquire for yourself across Trosky, but you will have to complete certain side quests and activities first.

Other free beds in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are multiple questlines that grant you a free bed as a reward. If you want to have lodgings at different places across Trosky, be sure to finish quests in these locations first.

Tachov

The easiest way to acquire a free bed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to acquire your own free bed is by engaging in the main quest line. When you begin the Wedding Crashers main quest, you will have to find a way to enter the wedding since Henry loses the letter granting him entry at the beginning of the game. One of the ways to do so would be by completing Blacksmith Radovan’s questline.

Once you complete the blacksmithing tutorial and forge an acceptable Hunting Sword, the Tachov blacksmith will offer you a place to stay and a chest of your own to store items. Just enter the back of the house where you see a bed icon and you should be able to rest here whenever you please.

Lower Semine

The mill is situated in a perfect location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other way of acquiring your own bed would be to progress through the other optional objective of Wedding Crashers and talk to Miller Kreyzl in the Lower Semine Mill. Completing his initial questline and promising Kreyzl further help will grant you access to a free bed at the very top of the mill.

You should notice a bed icon above the chimney. To access it, simply open the top door of the mill and climb the ladder. This is the other free bed you will acquire in the game. Both beds are located at strategic locations across the map, making them very convenient for Henry.

Apart from these two quests, additional sidequests, like the Gamekeeper Vostatek quest, will grant you access to free beds. Keep an eye out for people you can help across Trosky.

Sleeping in your own bed is beneficial because it is one of the few ways of saving the game successfully. After you wake up from a nap, the game will autosave, allowing you to progress without worry. Additionally, it also eliminates the risk of the owner of the bed catching you and reporting you for trespassing, so it would be in your best interests to find one.

If you are willing to spend some money, you can choose to buy additional beds later on.

How to buy your own beds in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Beds are always a great investment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete multiple questlines, you should have enough money to afford your own lodging at locations where you don’t already have free beds. You can do this by going to the inn at a particular location and talking to the innkeeper. When you engage them in conversation, you can rent a bed for a single day or buy it permanently.

Like most other trades, you can haggle for a better price whenever you’re trying to acquire a permanent bed. Renting a bed costs about two to five Groschen, so it’s not usually worth haggling. Buying a permanent bed will give you the freedom to complete quests in those locations without worrying about being close to death and ambushed by bandits or wolves on your long trek back.

No matter where you are on the map, having a bed nearby at all times will give Henry the peace of mind and the rest he needs to power on through the story.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy