How to complete Storm in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

After you attempt to hold your own during a significant siege in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Otto von Bergow’s men get the best of you, and you find yourself back at Trosky Castle. Unfortunately, you’re now a prisoner who has to escape during the main quest, the Storm.

There are several ways you can approach this quest and get through these objectives. However, stealth and being careful is a key component of it. You’ll want to be fast and quiet as you move through the castle, attempting to grab the documents from Sigismund, but you also have a score to settle with Istvan, who led your torture. Tracking Istvan is a priority, too, as he has your equipment. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Storm quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Full Storm walkthrough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Prepare to sneak around and avoid guards for most of this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you initially get out of prison with assistance from Katherine, Jan Zizka is unfit to travel, and Father Godwin has a task he has to complete by himself. While Godwin is focused on his task and elsewhere in the castle, you have two objectives: Deal with Istvan and find the documents from Sigismund. Both the orders from Sigismund and Istvan are in the Crone’s tower, on the southwest side of Trosky Castle.

How to get to the Crone’s Tower in Kingdom Come 2

Before you head out, if you want a more forward approach then dealing with guards, the one Katherine killed has several pieces of armor and a military sword you can pick up. This might not be the best approach, but it’s up to you what gear you want to grab in Kingdom Come 2 before heading to the Crone’s tower.

The Crown’s tower is on the other side of the castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to avoid the courtyard, as many of the guards are outside wandering the castle grounds. The best route you can take to reach the other side of Trosky is to make your way up to the second floor of your current tower, and go across the walkaway. You’ll want to use the dagger Katherine handed you to dispatch the guard inside the pantry who’s looking for wine.

If you leave behind any bodies, it would be a good idea to hide them. There’s a good chance the guards will go on alert if they find any dead bodies you leave behind, making it a much more difficult situation for the rest of the quest.

Make your way through the upper area of the castle to avoid the guards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the midway point above the courtyard, a short cutscene plays out. After it’s finished, you can proceed forward on the left side. If you take the right, you’ll encounter a guard making a patrol. As you approach this way, you’ll be able to enter the Crone’s tower.

Inside the Crone’s tower, there are several more guards that have a chance to catch you while you’re sneaking around. When you initially arrive, your first goal is to track down the orders, and you can find these before dealing with Istvan. However, when you head up the stairs to locate the orders in the Scribe’s room, a pair of guards are drinking at a center table. If you wait long enough, one guard continues drinking at the table and the other heads up stairs. When the coast is clear, deal with the guard at the table and hide the body.

Wait for the guards to finish drinking before taking them out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After dealing with the guard, head upstairs and through the stone hallway. You need to go up one more set of stairs, and the Scribe’s room is on the left. Thankfully, no one is inside the room, giving you the freedom to search around the various chests to potentially find the orders. Unfortunately, the orders are nowhere in these chests, meaning they could only be inside Istvan’s chambers. You’ll be able to find them as you deal with Istvan and get your equipment back.

How to defeat Istvan in Kingdom Come 2

The pathway to Istvan’s chamber is the one you’re already taking. Instead of heading downstairs, make your way further up the tower. Rather than stopping inside the surgeon’s room, as you did during For Whom the Bell Tolls earlier in Kingdom Come 2, go up the stairs, and a cutscene plays out featuring Istvan.

Earn your revenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You then have a choice on how to deal with Istvan. You can fight him dishonorably, accept a duel between the two of you, or talk to him. If you choose to speak with him, Istvan talks about why he sided with Zizka, why he thinks the two of you are alike, and what was between him and Erik.

However, none of the dialogue options lead to a peaceful resolution between you and Istvan. You can, however, make it easier on yourself. If you choose the dishonorable route, only a quick cutscene plays out of you stabbing and throwing Istvan out a window. If you do the duel, you have to fight him with the gear you’re using. When you defeat him, a similar scene plays out, only you use a sword to throw him out the window.

Regardless of how you deal with Istvan in Kingdom Come 2, his story comes to an end and you grab everything you were looking to acquire in his room. The orders won’t be there, and you’ll have to return to your companions to see if Godwin had any luck in discovering the orders.

How to find Sigismund’s Orders in Kingdom Come 2

Rather than returning to the prisons beneath the Maidan’s tower, you’ll want to make your way to Otto von Bergow’s personal chambers. It’s inside the Maiden’s tower, but on the third floor. You shouldn’t run into any guards along the way, but you do find Godwin struggling with trying to open the door. You can unlock it using the keys you found inside Istvan’s chambers.

Work with Godwin to find the orders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t find the orders first, Godwin will on the second chest he rifles through. It’s on the far side of the room inside the chest closest to Otto’s desk. You can speak with Godwin once more to leave, and he’ll take you back down to the prison where Katherine is waiting for you. A more linear piece of the quest plays out as you go underneath Trosky Castle in an attempt to sneak away unnoticed. However, when you reach the end of the passage, several guards are patrolling the woods trying to find you and Katherine’s contact, Mika.

How to find Mika in Kingdom Come 2

You’re on your own againduring this portion of the quest in Kingdom Come 2, as you attempt to sneak past the many guards trying to track you down in the forest. Your goal is to head directly south and link up with Mika, Katherine’s contact who has horses and can help the rest of your escape. For this portion of the quest, make sure to have your sneaking outfit on, and you might want to take a Nighthawk potion to make it easier to see in the dark.

Bypassing the guards is much easier during this portion than it was in the castle. You have a lot more open terrain to navigate through, and the guards only have their torches to find you. If you take a Nighthawk potion, seeing in the dark is a breeze, and you can weave past the guards to make it to Mika’s camp.

Sneak behind the guard to save Mika. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Mika was spotted by the guards searching for you, and is tied up. You can sneak behind the soldier and make short work of him before untying Mika. When the two of you have a quick exchange, he reveals the horse and wagon isn’t far, but with a wounded man, you’ll have to wait until the soldiers are done looking for you in the forest. You have to head south to tell them what’s happened.

Finding the wagon in Kingdom Come 2

Make your way south to find the broken wagon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process of heading south and tracking down the wagon is similar to finding Mika. The main difference is the amount of soldiers in the way between you and your goal. You don’t want to risk the main road, to the east. Instead, stay in the rocks on the east side and sneak through the woods. You might have to eliminate a soldier or two along the way, but they’re closer together than the other soldiers wandering around, making it tricky to dispatch them.

Eventually, as you maneuver through the rocks, you’ll spot a broken wagon against the side of the road. Henry makes a quick comment about how you have to go up the hill from here, and you’ll know you’re on the correct track. Go up the hill, and then head directly south until you reach the edge of Apollonia. It’s not an easy task given the number of soldiers patrolling the woods, but if you stick to the bushes and keep your Nighthawk potion refreshed, dodging them becomes easier, without too many surprises along the way.

Make your way further south to find the two brothers who can get you out of here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the southern road, a cutscene plays out and the mission wraps up. Expect to be in cutscenes for a bit, but you’ll end up in Kuttenberg, the new region for Kingdom Come 2 where the next main quest takes place.

