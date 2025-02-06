After enjoying the wedding in Semine in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll quickly find yourself locked up in jail. You’ll need to find a way out and how to save Hans in the quest For Whom the Bell Tolls, and there’s a lot of ground to cover.

Recommended Videos

You don’t have too much time to make sure Hans can walk free, and you have to ensure you can get out of this prison yourself. There are a few ways you can go about it, and it’s a tricky line to walk, especially if you don’t want to get into even more trouble. You’ll need to keep your eyes open and look for every opportunity. Your ultimate goal is to get inside the chapel and reach Captain Thomas. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete For Whom the Bell Tolls in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All For Whom the Bell Tolls tasks and steps in Kingdom Come 2

Perform the first task without causing too much trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first part of For Whom the Bell Tolls is straightforward in Kingdom Come 2. You want to listen to the guard and complete the hauling of charcoal up the hill into the shack. You’ll have to do this three times. Once you’ve finished it, you need to find the blacksmith to learn what task to do next, ensuring you don’t bother the guards along the way. You can find the blacksmith by following the path you took with the charcoal up to the shack, and he should be roughly there at the halfway mark.

Although the blacksmith tells you to stand around idly, insist that you do work for him. He’ll have you forge a single horseshoe. When you’re there, complete the task and return it to the blacksmith. He sends you to Kabat, but don’t go there. Instead, return to the blacksmith and speak with the cook, Fanka, who needs your help picking a lock to open up her spice cabinet. This gives you access to the kitchens briefly, and it’ll help you out as you can learn about the Chamberlain. You can go upstairs after helping Fanka to help with the Chamberlain.

How to help the Chamberlain in Kingdom Come 2

Aid the Chamberlain with his stomach problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you speak with the Chamberlain, he shares he’s having health issues. You’ll need to pass a persuasion check to convince him to help you, or you can convince him with your scholarship talents that you can assist in narrowing down what problem he has. If you convince him, the best choices you want to go with align with your skills that you’ve been leveling up. For me, I went with the options of having the Chamberlain describe the pain, what has he tried, and examining him. Getting at least three of them correct allows you to figure out the exact potion to help the Chamberlain in Kingdom Come 2.

Following your diagnosis, the Chamberlain wants you to make a potion for him. You can share that you can, but you can’t access that part of the castle. Thankfully, he’s willing to lift that restriction for you. You can find the alchemy table in the southwest part of the castle. You’ll want to go directly there to assist with the problem, and it should bring you one step closer to meeting Captain Thomas.

Brew the potion for the Chamberlain to aid him in his recovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the surgeon’s alchemy station, you encounter Katherine, the woman you saved from the pond at the beginning of Kingdom Come 2. You’ll need to pass another persuasion check to convince her to tell you why she’s there and that the surgeon keeps several well-detailed notes in his bookshelf. However, you have to unlock the chests in his room by using a lockpick to access his supplies. You’ll want a higher Thievery skill to break them, and you need lockpicks. You can return to the courtyard to speak with convict Votava, and if you tell him you need lockpicks, he points you to Kabat to help you out. You can give him the horseshoe you made earlier.

Speak with Kabat to get lockpicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find Kabat, ask him about lockpicks, and you can purchase them from him using groschen or you can try winning his rosary back from the priest by playing dice. The choice is yours. Unfortunately, Kabat won’t buy most things you find in the castle, so you can try stealing the groschen using your Thievery skills or try your luck at dice.

After you get your lockpick and access the surgeon’s chest, all the ingredients for the Chamberlain’s potion should be available. You want to make a Digestive Potion at the alchemy station. Follow the instructions to complete it, and bring it to the Chamberlain when you’ve finished. If you’re having trouble finding charcoal, there’s a bag of it at the blacksmith’s station where you made the horseshoe, but you have to rob from the bag. Make sure you’re sneaking when you do it so no one catches you.

As a reward for healing the Chamberlain, he allows you access to the chapel. He warns the guards ahead of time of your arrival, giving you access to visit Captain Thomas, who is exceptionally ill after a fight didn’t go his way, and he needs your help.

How to save Captain Thomas in Kingdom Come 2

Find Captain Thomas and help him get rid of his fever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How you save Captain Thomas is similar to how you assisted the Chamberlain. His sister explains he’s been bedridden for several days and hasn’t woken up yet. You can offer assistance by making a potion to help him. To do this, return to the surgeon’s room in The Crone Tower. When you arrive, turn to your left and look for the Physician’s book on the bookshelf; pick it up and read the entire thing. This unlocks the Fever Tonic potion, and you can craft it at the alchemy table.

Assist Captain Thomas with the potion and complete the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make the Fever Tonic, you need three Feverfew flowers, two Ginger, and Elderberries. You need to use a wine base in the cauldron. Place the Feverfew in first and boil it for two turns. Next, grind the Elderberry in the mortar, and then add it to the cauldron. Add the Ginger after this. You then use the Distiller to pour into a Phial, completing the potion. When you bring it to Captain Thomas, a cutscene plays out, and he’ll wake up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy