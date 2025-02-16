How to get rid of the Tortured debuff in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

As you play through the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 campaign, you’ll eventually gain an extremely nasty debuff called Tortured. We’ll cover everything you need to know about the Tortured debuff and how to remove it in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Tortured debuff explained in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Tortured debuff lowers all of your stats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 until it is cured. So your Strength, Agility, and Vitality are all severely nerfed, which usually results in your current build and setup becoming completely dysfunctional. You’ll have to swap around and make do with a much worse version of your build for as long as the Tortured debuff is applied to Henry.

The only way to get things back to normal is to cure it which can be quite annoying during the quest where you get it.

How to remove Tortured debuff in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The only way to get rid of the Tortured debuff is by resting at a safe spot. Bandages and other first-aid items will not alleviate or remove the Tortured status debuff. You receive the Tortured debuff during the Storm main story quest. However, you will not find any safe bed or shelter until you escape Trosky Castle.

Earn your revenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, escaping Trosky Castle with all the debuffs is no small feat. You’ll have to reduce your encumbrance and make do with whatever resources you find along the path. You must sneak through all the castle guard patrols which can be quite tricky as you need to stick to the shadows. You might be tempted to use a Torch, but we suggest avoiding this as it just makes you more visible.

You’ll have to complete all of the tasks below in the Tortured state before you can complete the quest and rest to remove it.

Search for the orders in the Scribe’s chambers

Kill Istvan Toth

Get back your confiscated items

Search for orders in Istvan’s chambers

Search for King Sigismund’s orders in Bergow’s chambers

Talk to Godwin and follow him

Meet Mika in the abandoned camp

Go south to the double rock with the broken cart

Go uphill between the rocks

Continue south until the edge of Apollonia

We suggest taking a look at our detailed step-by-step guide on how to complete the Storm quest.

Once you’ve escaped through the edge of Apollonia, you should prioritize making your way to the nearest bed or resting place. Once rested, you can open up your character menu, and you’ll find the Tortured status gone.

That’s all you need to know about the Tortured debuff and how to remove it in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides, also check out how to get the best Dice and if you should give the Thunderstone to Kona or Thomlin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy