Should you give the Thunderstone to Kona or Thomlin in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are several decisions that you have to make throughout your playthrough of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that have different outcomes. When you’re dispatched by Kona to win back a Thunderstone, who you choose to give it to is important, as there are consequences for every outcome.

Recommended Videos

There are three choices for the Thunderstone: You can give it to Kona, make sure Thomlin keeps it, or you can keep it for yourself. Although keeping the Thunderstone for yourself might seem like the worst and greediest option, it’s sometimes the better choice to go with to secure the benefits. The consequences might not seem as bad, but you have to decide for yourself. Is it better to give the Thunderstone to Kona, to Thomlin, or should you keep it for yourself in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Should Kona get the Thunderstone in Kingdom Come 2?

Return to Kona to present her with the Thunderstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Providing the Thunderstone to Kona, the one who initially starts this quest for you in Kingdom Come 2, offers the most rewards from the other options.

She has the most at stake to make sure she keeps the stone. You receive Alchemy XP, the Lethean Water Alchemy recipe, a discount on the Grund Horse Trader vendor whenever you use it, and 100 Groschen if you accept the offer. You can decline the offer for money but receive everything else.

Overall, Kona provides the best rewards for giving her the Thunderstone. If you’re looking out purely for rewards, stick with her plan and follow the quest as intended. When you receive the Thunderstone from Mlada, return to Grund to give Kona the Thunderstone, and you’ll receive her reward.

Should Thomlin get the Thunderstone in Kingdom Come 2?

However, you can instead seek out Thomlin to give him the Thunderstone. You can find him at his usual spot, Horschan, in the town west of Grund. When you arrive, offer him the Thunderstone, and he’ll gladly accept it. He’s willing to give you 150 Groschen, or you can take a small amount of Unarmed XP. Between the two, the Unarmed XP might be better, as Groschen can be easy to come by, but it all depends on how well off you are when completing this quest in Kingdom Come 2.

Of the two, Thomlin’s rewards are not exciting. These choices are similar to Kona’s, although he does offer more Groschen than she does. The problem is Thomlin offers you the Groschen or the Unarmed XP, not both. Kona gives you several more rewards for giving her the Thunderstone. If these are the only two options you’re considering, always go with Kona for this quest in Kingdom Come 2. You get much more out of it, and Thomlin doesn’t follow up to you about it.

Should you keep the Thunderstone in Kingdom Come 2?

The final choice you can make is to keep the Thunderstone. You can do this by speaking to Kona or Thomlin and reporting that you want the Thunderstone. Holding the Thunderstone gives you the buff of providing you a 10 percent stamina regeneration, a five percent increase to stamina regeneration while blocking and for attacks, and it lowers your stamina consumption by 10 percent.

Overall, it’s a decent buff. You can’t go wrong with it, regardless of what path you’re choosing for your character—sword and shield, two-handed swords, heavy weapons, or marksmanship. You use your Stamina all the time in Kingdom Come 2, and consuming less of it throughout the game is fantastic. If you’re okay with upsetting Kona and Thomlin, keeping the Thunderstone is not a bad idea, but don’t give it to Thomlin if you want to turn it in for a reward. Only give it to Kona.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy