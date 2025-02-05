Should you pick Soldier, Advisor, or Scout in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

During the Easy Riders quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you get a choice that determines how the start of your game will pan out. So when starting out, here are the considerations before you pick Soldier, Advisor, or Scout, and the best choice.

Soldier, Advisor, or Scout in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You’ll find yourself on horseback at the start of the game and will face the dialogue choice of picking between the following three classes:

Soldier (+2 bonus to Polearms, +1 bonus to Strength, Agility, Warfare, Swords, Heavy Weapons, and Unarmed)

Advisor (+2 bonus to Alchemy and Scholarship, +1 bonus to Speech, Persuasion, Coercion, Drinking, and Horsemanship)

Scout (+2 bonus to Survival, and a +1 bonus to Vitality, Houndmaster, Stealth, Thievery, Swords, and Marksmanship. Stamina increases from 160 to 164)

The best class we suggest picking is Advisor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 because it comes with skill points in your persuasion and speech abilities. You can level all skills, such as stealth and combat, but speech and persuasion are the hardest to level. The game will also throw many persuasion checks your way during the early hours, and the Advisor will make navigating these a lot easier. Choosing Advisor also lets you complete the pass dialogue option for “As envoys we’re offering an alliance.” with Captain Thomas.

The second best choice is the Soldier because while Sneaking might seem like a tempting option, the game will sometimes force you to face off against enemies. Having combat skills makes these fights a lot more manageable, and you won’t miss the lack of stealth points all that often.

Don’t worry as the decision will not have any long-term story consequences. However, it will determine your character’s starting stats, which matter significantly during the early game. The class you pick gives you points for certain skills. For example, picking the Scout means you will have higher Stealth. But you can train this skill and level it up on Soldier or Advisor by just sneaking around with them.

Furthermore, you will ultimately lose all of your gear and most of your skill points by the end of the first quest, making this choice matter even less in the grand scheme. You’ll retain some of them so it’s not like they’re not worth considering at all. While the decision has no long-lasting consequences, the early game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is brutal, so you need all the advantages you can get.

That’s all you need to know for the best starting class and what to choose between Soldier, Advisor, or Scout in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides, check out how to complete the Lion’s Crest quest and the best graphic settings.

