Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players claim latest updated deleted their save—until one knight rescued them

Some players of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are experiencing a jarring issue after the game’s first update where it appears as though their save files have been erased.

Recommended Videos

As posted on Reddit by u/SadDaddy2001, there was an update to KCD2 for the Xbox, and when they loaded into the main menu, they were unable to access their saved game, with it only showing the option for a new game with the “Continue” and “Load Game” options greyed out. Understandably, this was a cause for serious concern.

Luckily, another user posted in the comments that there is a quick and easy solution to this problem, with no need to worry about the potentially massive amount of hours that some players have already put into the game. u/NeighborhoodUnique57 said that the same thing happened to them, but after they had opened and scrolled through the DLC & Extras menu, the option to resume from their previous save was available again.

Just open the DLC & Extras tab and when you close it, your game should be saved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What causes this issue has not been addressed yet by the developers, but it looks like the issue is that by the time the menu has opened, the game hasn’t recognized the DLC packs as being active on a player’s account. Opening and closing one of the other menus seems to refresh the page, so to speak, allowing the game to catch up and see that the player does have the DLC that the save was started with.

KCD2 players were beyond thrilled to have found a solution

It seems to be a universal fix, with many people replying to the Reddit post saying that they experienced the same issue and that the problem was solved after they tried opening the other menu. The OP was not alone in their worries, but shared the same company in their relief after the solution was found.

Most of the people in the thread were thankful and relieved to have found an answer, with some users taking things to the next level. “I am naming my first child after you,” said one user, with another person right behind them sharing the sentiment. A few users were on the verge of accepting defeat and starting a new game, so the post seemed to come just at the right time for them.

While it’s not clear how long this issue may persist in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it’s good to know that there are knights in shining armor waiting on Reddit to protect society from minor bugs and glitches. Blessings be upon you, good ser.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy