Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 – Best dice and how to get them

Farkle, commonly referred to as the dice game, provides a fun little detour from the main quests of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. If you’re looking to get rich from the dice game, the type of dice you use is key. Here’s our guide on how to get the best dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Best Dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you’re looking for the best chance to win games, there’s only one type of combination you should be looking for: six identical rolls. This is because identical rolls allow you to reroll your turn and subsequently get a much higher score.

Don’t even get us started on 1, 5, or 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This makes the Saint Antiochus’ Die the best dice you can use in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, as it has a 100 percent probability of always rolling a three. This means that with six Saint Antiochus’ Dice, you can score 2400 with each roll before rerolling and getting the same score again infinitely.

Aranka’s Die

Three Die

Odd Die

Weighted Die

Favorable Die

Pie Die

Painted Die

Holy Trinity Die

How to get Saint Antiochus’ Die in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To guarantee victory in the dice game, you’ll want to get your hands on six Saint Antiochus’ Die. One surefire way to get your hands on it is to loot a certain chest in The Devil’s Pack main quest in the Devil’s Den.

A great reward awaits you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides this, the best method of acquiring multiple copies of the Saint Antiochus’ Die is to loot and pickpocket bandits in Camps or NPCs in Troskowitz. Namely, the Hired Hand NPC found playing dice at the Troskowitz inn will oftentimes have the Saint Antiochus’ Die when you attempt to pickpocket him.

If you pickpocket him and don’t find the Saint Antiochus’ Die, try a second time for a guaranteed dice appearance. Although the Hired Hand NPC will always have one of these die on his person, you will have to wait one to two days each time after you pickpocket it from him before he gets another one.

Farkle dice game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Farkle involves six dice rolls. With each roll, you gain points based on the specific combination of dice you get, and you can then choose to set aside the combination before either rolling the remaining dice for a chance to score more points or passing your turn. You win once you reach the target score. Below are all possible dice combinations and the points they provide:

A single one = 100 points

= 100 points A single five = 50 points

= 50 points A sequence of one to five = 500 points

= 500 points A sequence of two to six = 750 points

= 750 points A complete sequence of one to six = 1,500 points

= 1,500 points Three 1s = 1,000 points

= 1,000 points Three 2s = 200 points

= 200 points Three 3s = 300 points

= 300 points Three 4s = 400 points

= 400 points Three 5s = 500 points

= 500 points Three 6s = 600 points

If you don’t get any scoring dice in a turn, you forfeit your points from that turn, resulting in a bust. You can check out our full dice game explainer for an in-depth breakdown.

That’s all you need to know about the dice game and how to get the best dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more, make sure to check out how to get the thieves’ clothing and how to romance Hans in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy