How to find Katherine in For Victory in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A game as intricate as Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is sure to have some confusing moments, and if you’re like me, well, this is one of them. You’ll encounter the For Victory! main quest mission after helping Von Bergow interrogate the bandit in the Necessary Evil quest. Like any successful interrogation, a banquet is in order, and so begins the For Victory! quest and the search for Hungarian wine.

While speaking to Chamberlain Ulrich and Von Burgow at the victory feast, Henry is tasked with procuring some wine and armor for Hans. The catch? He apparently needs to go to Katherine for the wine, or does he?

Where is Katherine in For Victory!?

First, before rushing out to give Hans his things and go to bed for the night, be sure to talk to the many guests (but save Johanka for last) if you don’t want to miss a bevy of optional content. Now, back to the wine. Contrary to what the quest journal says, Katherine is nowhere to be found. She’s out of the castle for reasons we can only speculate (the game never tells us). And yes, this is not a bug; Katherine really isn’t meant to supply the wine for this quest despite orders to find her. You must procure the wine by different means.

How to get wine in For Victory!

The cook Manyeta helps with the wine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the wine for Hans, head to the kitchen right below the banquet hall and look for the cook Manyeta. Ask the cook about Katherine and the wine, and Manyeta will agree to bring some wine to you, but there’s a catch. Manyeta asks Henry to open a locked spice chest, and a medium difficulty one at that.

Where is the herb chest?

The herb chest (or spice chest, as Manyeta calls it) is located against the wall in the kitchen. If you don’t have the requisite lockpicking skill to open the spice chest, return to Manyeta and tell her about your failure. Thankfully, she still hands over the wine for your trouble, but at the cost of some reputation.

So, there you have it, no Katherine to be found and no Katherine needed! Katherine will show up throughout the story, so you’ll encounter her again, but she isn’t necessary to obtain the wine for the feast despite the orders to do so. This isn’t the only confusing quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. One of the most obscure objectives involves locating a tiny border nail in a pasture. To get unstuck in KCD2, check out these and many other helpful guides here on Dot Esports.

