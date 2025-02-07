The Opus Magnum quest is one you can get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 if you’re willing to do work for Kreyzl, the miller. He’s one of the two tradesmen you can work for at the beginning of the game, and this request has you tracking down a particular book for him.

The book you need to find in Opus Magnum is an alchemy book from Prague. Kreyzl needs it to learn more about his experiments. However, it’s in Trosky Castle, a heavily fortified location that you can’t simply walk into and start searching for the book. Instead, you’ll need to gain access to the castle, and Kreyzl has a few ideas on how you can do this. There’s a more straightforward method than what he suggests, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Opus Magnum in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Full Opus Magnum walkthrough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk with the Scribe to learn where you have to go to find the book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get this quest after you complete Materia Prima and Forbidden Fruit for Kreyzl. The tasks he has you do have to do with getting ready for the wedding. However, you can avoid getting a bathhouse woman for the Chamberlain and pretending to be her bodyguard if you work for Radovan, the blacksmith.

Go through the wedding with Radovan and complete the Wedding Crashers and For Whom the Bell Tolls main quests, unlocking the entire castle. Once you have that, you can look for the book without issues in Kingdom Come 2.

When you have access to the castle, head to the tower where you brewed the alchemy potions for the Chamberlain and speak with Scribe Erazim. He’ll tell you about the book, and how the last one to have it was Nikvard, a lord of the castle, but he can’t find him. There are three people Erazim suggests you talk to to learn Nikvard’s location: Bertha the Cook, Regina the Maid, and Hersh the stableboy. These characters appear in different parts of the castle.

How to find Bertha, Regina, and Hersh in Kingdom Come 2

There are several servants and workers at the castle who have seen Nikvard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bertha is the nearest to you, and likely the first one you’ll find. She’s in the same tower as the scribe. Unfortunately, she’s keeping it a secret about where you can find Nikvard, the last person to have the book. You can choose to win a persuasion check against her, or attempt to bribe her to learn the secret she has about him. When you do get the information, you learn that he prefers to use the privy away from the castle because of digestion problems.

The next person to track down is Regina. She moves around the most, but Regina is usually on the opposite side of the castle from Bertha. You can find her wandering around in the common rooms, bedrooms, or hanging around the dining room, cleaning up. When you speak with her, she wants you to read a letter because she’s unable to read it. After you do, make sure to understand and not insist she tell you what she knows about Nikvard. She’ll refuse if you insist and force her to tell to you what she knows. However, if you convince her to help you, she tells you the last time she saw Nikvard was in the Knight’s Hall.

The final person is Hersh, the stableboy. You can find Hersh at the stables on the northeast side of the castle. He’s inside the outer walls but outside the castle, further away than Bertha and Regina. Hersh will help you, but only if you give him a longsword. You can get one from the blacksmith at the castle or give him a spare one you’ve looted in Kingdom Come 2. He’ll tell you he recently saw Nikvard asking for help, but was clenching his stomach the entire time. He was running off somewhere else when he turned back to talk with Nikvard.

How to find Nikvard in Kingdom Come 2

Based on the evidence you have, you know Nikvard had stomach issues and wanted to remain private about it. He frequently went to the privy outside the castle, away from the others. Based on this evidence, you can track him down on the southwest side of the castle, on its exterior.

You can find Nikvard outside the castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, Nikvard doesn’t have the book on his person after you find him. Instead, it’s to the right of him, further held up in the hole that Nikvard was using for the restroom. You can pick it up off the ground and then bring it back to Kreyzl at this mill, completing this quest in Kingdom Come 2.

