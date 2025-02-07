Where to find the border nail in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a game all about choices and branching gameplay, and this is especially true of its many side quests. A prime example of branching quest design is the “Battle Of The Frogs And Mice” side quest.

Since you’re reading this guide, it’s clear that you’ve taken a thoughtful, diplomatic approach to the border dispute between Tachov and Zhelejov. Congratulations on choosing a peaceful solution! We’ll tell you exactly where to find that border nail and how to use it to resolve the dispute.

Border nail location in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The border nail is a key source to the Tachov/Zhelejov conflict since it acts as the territorial border line for the hotly contested pasture. If you’ve come to Bailiff Thrush for assistance (the third option) instead of mindlessly bashing the other side’s brains out in a turf war, he’ll let you read the Troskowitz Chronicle, which says where the territorial border sits.

Once you’ve interpreted the Latin phrase in the Troskowitz Chronicle with the help of a Scribe (there’s one in the bailiff’s house), the general location of the border nail will show up on your map covering the entire pasture. Well, here is the exact location of the nail, represented by a red flag that I pinned. It is smack dab in the middle of the pasture:

Map showing exact nail location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can do whatever you like with the border nail, but first, let’s find it. Follow the path to the middle of the pasture until you see a second large oak tree on the left.

Trail leading to oak tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re like me, you probably searched all along the ground through weeds and grass to no avail (I’ve spent at least an hour searching for the bloody thing). As it turns out, the border nail is pinned to the second large oak tree. There are three oak trees along the trail, and the second one in the middle has the border nail jutting out ever so slightly at eye level. Just examine around the tree trunk, and you’ll see it.

The border nail stuck to a tree. Image by DotEsports

What to do with the border nail

You have three options of what to do with the nail. Here are the three options and their rewards:

Leave the border nail where it is – “Master’s Studies I” book

– “Master’s Studies I” book Move it to the furthest oak tree giving Tachov more of the pasture – 50 groschen and the “Master’s Studies I” book

tree giving Tachov more of the pasture – 50 groschen and the “Master’s Studies I” book Move it to the closest oak tree giving Zhelejov more of the pasture – 50 groschen and the “Master’s Studies I” book

Now tell Bailiff Thrush that you found the border nail and go with him back to the pasture to confront both villages. After the conflict is settled in the pasture, speak to the group you favor. They will reward you on top of Bailiff Thrush’s book unless you divide the land equally, in which case both villages will be upset.

As you can see, doing the honest thing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 doesn’t always result in better rewards, though it can weigh on your conscience better. Another great example of a branching quest is the choice to apprentice under the blacksmith or the miller to get to the Semine wedding. Thankfully, other quests within Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 offer completely new experiences and equal rewards for each path taken.

