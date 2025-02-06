How to get and use a Torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will have you explore several locations across Bohemia—but not all of them are as easy to navigate. A lot of quests lead to dark areas like caves or just take place at night, where visibility can be a major problem. To help you with this, you will need a Torch, and thankfully, they are not that difficult to find.

How to get a Torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Illuminating dark passageways everywhere you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Torches are fairly common items throughout Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can get one as early as the tutorial where Henry is in dire straits. Henry is told to dig a grave for his pursuer (who died in a battle) when he first wakes up from his injuries. While you do this, you can search the enemy’s corpse to find your first Torch and keep it in your inventory for the rest of the game.

If you didn’t manage to get your first Torch this way, there are many opportunities to get another one or more. You can buy a Torch from the local vendors, provided you have the Groschen to spare. Torches are fairly cheap and are carried by almost every general store vendor in the game. Make sure you have one if you plan on making a few nightly journies.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to spend money on a Torch, you could always acquire a few from other NPCs. You could pickpocket them to find Torches in their inventory. The easiest way to do this is to rob them while they are asleep. You could also find Torches in locked chests, so if you have a few lockpicks to spare, crack open the multitude of chests you find in the game.

Killing enemy soldiers or guards will also yield Torches since they will have one on them for their nightly patrols. Regardless of how you choose to get a Torch, you will need one for several reasons. Having a Torch and a Spade on you at all times will save you a lot of trouble in the long run.

How to use Torches in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

They help light the way forward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you acquire your Torch, open your inventory and navigate to where the Torch is located. Click it and it will be equipped to your dedicated Torch slot. While it is equipped, you should be able to use it at any time when you press the Torch button on your keybinds, which is the R key on PC and D-Pad Down on Xbox/PlayStation by default. Using it will illuminate the area.

Having a Torch on you is essential if you want to roam the streets at night. The patrolling guards are very strict about travelers having a lit Torch on them at all times, and if they catch you lurking about towns at night without one, they will catch you and question you for it. This will reduce your reputation—and if they catch you enough times, you might be punished for it.

Secondly, Torches are almost mandatory to have whenever you’re exploring a cave or any other enclosed area, regardless of the time of day. The darkness impedes your vision and prevents you from exploring deeper into caves. Additionally, you might even miss some important loot along the way and have to backtrack to get it, wasting valuable hours of exploration.

The final thing of note is that Torches have durability like every other item in the game, so be judicious with your usage. Thankfully, Torches take a long time to deteriorate so you won’t have to worry about it too much. But just in case you enjoy performing illegal nighttime activities a little too much, we recommend keeping a few Torches on you at all times.

