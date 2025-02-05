All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 controls – PC and console keybinds

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive game with intricate systems crafted to give you the highest degree of immersion and realism. Knowing all the controls is essential, whether you’re playing on PC or console.

All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 controls, shortcuts, and keybinds

We will give a breakdown of all the controls and shortcuts for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

General controls

Action PC Xbox/PlayStation Walk Left A / Left Arrow Left Stick Walk Right D / Right Arrow Left Stick Walk Forward W / Up Arrow Left Stick Walk Backward S / Down Arrow Left Stick Accept/Use E / Enter A/X(Xbox/PlayStation) Throw stone G – Pat your dog or horse V – Equip Torch R Hold D-pad Down Lower helmet visor Z Hold D-pad Up Skip dialogue Space / Mouse Right B/Circle Abort/Exit Esc / Backspace B/Circle Dismount – Y/Triangle Slow down your horse Left Ctrl – Pause Menu Esc Menu Button Drop items – X/Square

Movement controls

Here are the basic controls for your movement and to control how your companions move around the world.

Action PC Xbox/Playstation Jump Space B/Circle Sprint Left Shift Click Left Stick Toggle crouch C Click Right Stick Toggle walk Caps Lock – Companion control X Y/Triangle Rotate left K – Rotate right L –

Combat controls

The combat controls are your bread and butter in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Make sure you learn all of these and make full use of every ability available to you.

Action PC Xbox/Playstation Primary attack Left Click Right Trigger Block Right Click Left Trigger Combat free lock Mouse 3 Right Bumper Lock on opponent Tab Click Right Stick Special attack F – Next opponent Wheel Up – Previous opponent Wheel Down – Abort attack E – Draw Arrow Hold Left Click Left Trigger Release Arrow Release Left Click Right Trigger

Chat controls

There are shortcuts for the dialogue system that let you get through NPC conversations more quickly.

Action PC Xbox/Playstation Talk E A/X(Xbox/PlayStation) Quick chat Q Left Bumper Quick chat with focus Left Alt – Follow NPC or Focus camera Left Alt – Quick chat first option 1 – Quick chat second option 2 – Quick chat third option 3 – Quick chat fourth option 4 –

Quick Items controls

Swap between your items quickly during exploration or combat without wasting any time. Every second matters in the heat of the moment, so these controls are a must.

Action PC Xbox Quick items B – Quick Weapons – D-pad Left First weapon slot 1 – Second weapon slot 2 – Third weapon slot 3 – Fourth weapon slot 4 – Quick consumables – D-pad Right First consumable slot 5 – Second consumable slot 6 – Third consumable slot 7 – Fourth consumable slot 8 –

Inventory controls

Knowing how to navigate your inventory quickly will save you a lot of time. There are a lot of shortcuts that let you bypass menus and buttons on the fly.

Action PC Xbox Inventory I D-pad Down Player P – Journal J – Map M D-pad Up Codex N – Crafting C – Change clothing preset O – Toggle Info Q – Cycle tabs Tab – Centre map F – Move item X – Skip time / Help T View Button

Photo Mode controls

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features a Photo Mode that lets you appreciate the beauty of the meticulously crafted world around you.

Action PC Xbox Photo Mode F1 – Photo mode slow movement Caps Lock – Photo mode fast movement Left Shift –

Other controls

Action PC Xbox Secondary minigame action F – Tertiary minigame action Q – Reset alchemy bench R – Move the cauldron X –

That’s all you need to know about all the PC and console controls, keybinds, and shortcuts in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides, check out the best graphic settings and how to play and win Dice.

