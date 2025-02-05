Forgot password
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 controls with harry and henry riding horses side by side
Kingdom Come Deliverance

All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 controls – PC and console keybinds

All the controls and shortcuts for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Feb 5, 2025 06:23 am

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive game with intricate systems crafted to give you the highest degree of immersion and realism. Knowing all the controls is essential, whether you’re playing on PC or console.

Table of contents

All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 controls, shortcuts, and keybinds

We will give a breakdown of all the controls and shortcuts for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

General controls

ActionPCXbox/PlayStation
Walk LeftA / Left ArrowLeft Stick
Walk RightD / Right ArrowLeft Stick
Walk ForwardW / Up ArrowLeft Stick
Walk BackwardS / Down ArrowLeft Stick
Accept/UseE / EnterA/X(Xbox/PlayStation)
Throw stoneG
Pat your dog or horseV
Equip TorchRHold D-pad Down
Lower helmet visorZHold D-pad Up
Skip dialogueSpace / Mouse RightB/Circle
Abort/ExitEsc / BackspaceB/Circle
DismountY/Triangle
Slow down your horseLeft Ctrl
Pause MenuEscMenu Button
Drop itemsX/Square

Movement controls

Here are the basic controls for your movement and to control how your companions move around the world.

ActionPCXbox/Playstation
JumpSpaceB/Circle
SprintLeft ShiftClick Left Stick
Toggle crouchCClick Right Stick
Toggle walkCaps Lock
Companion controlXY/Triangle
Rotate leftK
Rotate rightL

Combat controls

The combat controls are your bread and butter in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Make sure you learn all of these and make full use of every ability available to you.

ActionPCXbox/Playstation
Primary attackLeft ClickRight Trigger
BlockRight ClickLeft Trigger
Combat free lockMouse 3Right Bumper
Lock on opponentTabClick Right Stick
Special attackF
Next opponentWheel Up
Previous opponentWheel Down
Abort attackE
Draw ArrowHold Left ClickLeft Trigger
Release ArrowRelease Left ClickRight Trigger

Chat controls

There are shortcuts for the dialogue system that let you get through NPC conversations more quickly.

ActionPCXbox/Playstation
TalkEA/X(Xbox/PlayStation)
Quick chatQLeft Bumper
Quick chat with focusLeft Alt
Follow NPC or Focus cameraLeft Alt
Quick chat first option1
Quick chat second option2
Quick chat third option3
Quick chat fourth option4

Quick Items controls

Swap between your items quickly during exploration or combat without wasting any time. Every second matters in the heat of the moment, so these controls are a must.

ActionPCXbox
Quick itemsB
Quick WeaponsD-pad Left
First weapon slot1
Second weapon slot2
Third weapon slot3
Fourth weapon slot4
Quick consumablesD-pad Right
First consumable slot5
Second consumable slot6
Third consumable slot7
Fourth consumable slot8

Inventory controls

Knowing how to navigate your inventory quickly will save you a lot of time. There are a lot of shortcuts that let you bypass menus and buttons on the fly.

ActionPCXbox
InventoryID-pad Down
PlayerP
JournalJ
MapMD-pad Up
CodexN
CraftingC
Change clothing presetO
Toggle InfoQ
Cycle tabsTab
Centre mapF
Move itemX
Skip time / HelpTView Button

Photo Mode controls

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features a Photo Mode that lets you appreciate the beauty of the meticulously crafted world around you.

ActionPCXbox
Photo ModeF1
Photo mode slow movementCaps Lock
Photo mode fast movementLeft Shift

Other controls

ActionPCXbox
Secondary minigame actionF
Tertiary minigame actionQ
Reset alchemy benchR
Move the cauldronX

That’s all you need to know about all the PC and console controls, keybinds, and shortcuts in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides, check out the best graphic settings and how to play and win Dice.

Author
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
