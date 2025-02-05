Where to find a Spade Shovel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You’ll need to track down multiple items for various tasks and quests you have to complete in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Some are easier to find than others, and a notable one that might be a lot of trouble is knowing where you can get a spade shove.

The spade shovel is not a unique item or tool, as people are actively hoarding or want to keep for themselves. The only thing special about it is that it allows you to dig up graves or digging spots, which happens in several quests or activities, like finding bandit treasure or if you’re working on The Lion’s Crest DLC. You can track down a spade shovel in a few ways, and it’s easier than you might think. Here’s what you need to know about where to find a spade shove in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to get a Spade Shovel in Kingdom Come 2

Investigate the gravedigger’s cemetery to find a spade you can steal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways you can get a spade in Kingdom Come 2. One is by stealing it from the gravedigger at the cemetery east of Troskowitz. It’s a location you find relatively early on your journey in the game, and it won’t take you too long to reach if that’s your ultimate goal when you initially start the game. However, there is a catch. It is considered stealing if you want to take the spade from the gravedigger.

When you steal an item from someone in Kingdom Come 2, it’s possible you can be reported for a crime if they see you do it. You can avoid this by waiting until they’re out of line of sight, crouching down, and taking the item, or you can grab it and run away. They’ll remember that you stole an item from them, which might be harmful if you want a positive relationship with a town or its people. Taking the spade might seem like a light crime, but it could come back to haunt you if you try speaking with the gravedigger again.

Make sure no one is watching you when you steal the spade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The alternative to stealing a spade is to purchase it. Not every trader or merchant has one available in their inventory. However, the trader in Troskowitz has one for sale for six groschens. Your money is precious to you when you start playing Kingdom Come 2, but we recommend buying it after you’ve earned enough money. Thankfully, the spade won’t be going anywhere if you don’t buy it immediately, and you can always fast travel back to Troskowitz to pick it up if you need it for a quest or a task.

Beyond these two starting locations, there’s a chance for the spade to appear in multiple locations. Bandits might have one in their camp or inside a chest after you’ve cleared them out. You might be able to find one on a farm to steal it, similar to taking it from the gravedigger at the start of your game.

The earlier you get a spade, the less you have to worry about it when you do come across a digging spot. However, another problem you might encounter is the carrying weight of this item. Like everything in Kingdom Come 2, there’s a weight associated with it, and you must lug it around while playing the game. The spade weighs seven pounds, nearly twice that of a longsword or an axe.

It might be a good idea to increase your Strength skill and purchase perks that improve your carrying capacity to make it less of an issue. For example, the Hard-Working Lad, Pack Mule, and Strong as a Bull perks increase your carrying capacity, allowing you to hold more in your inventory.

