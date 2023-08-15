Baldur’s Gate 3: All Adamantine items in BG3

If there’s one type of gear in Baldur’s Gate 3 you should invest your time into crafting, it would be the Adamantine range. These items take time to craft because they require Mithral Ore and specific Molds, but the results are worth it.

All Adamantine items in BG3

There are only six Adamantime items in BG3 thus far, including a Scimitar, Splint Armor, Longsword, Mace, Shield, and Scale Mail.

This is the complete set of Adamantine items in BG3. Image via Larian Studios

While these items have unique effects and Molds, they all need Mithral Ore to forge them at the Adamantine Forge in Grymforge. Regarding the Molds, you will find them scattered around Grymforge.

I found them quite easily just by exploring the Forge, but if there’s a particular one you want, I’ve included the coordinates below. I would recommend piloting a character with Misty Step because some of these Molds are across chasms.

Name Effects Mold and Location Adamantine Longsword – Versatile Hitter: An equipment effect that will send your target Reeling if you hit them hard enough.

– Pommel Strike (Bonus Action)

– Lacerate (Action)

– Rush Attack (Action) Longsword Mold—Can be found in Grymforge on the hanging bridge roughly at the coordinates X:-625 and Y:410. Adamantine Mace – Swift Hitter: If you hit your opponent hard enough, you can send them Reeling, but only for one turn.Concussive Smash (Action) Mace Mold—Can be found on one of the tables near the Ancient Forge waypoint, roughly at the coordinates X:-609 and Y: 284 Adamantine Scale Mail – Adamtine Backlash: Your attacker is sent Reeling for two turns when a melee attack hits you

– Wearer’s incoming damage is reduced by one

– Foes can’t land critical hits on the wearer

– Gain a disadvantage on Stealth Rolls Scale Mail Mold—Can be found on the ground South of the Ancient Forge waypoint, roughly at the coordinates X:-621 and Y: 260 Adamantine Scimitar – Swift Hitter: If you hit your opponent hard enough, you can send them Realing, but only for one turn.

– Flourish (Bonus Action)

– Lacerate (Action) Scimitar Mold—Can be looted from a skeleton by a set of levers at the coordinates X: -604 and Y: 323. Adamantine Shield – Adamantine Shield: When a melee attack doesn’t connect, meaning it misses you, you send your foe Reeling for two turns. Shield Mold—Can be looted from a skeleton behind locked doors on the first floor at the coordinates X: -563 and Y: 468 Adamantine Splint Armor – Intense Adamentine Backlash: Your attack is sent Reeling for three turns if their melee attack hits you.

– Foes can’t land critical hits on the wearer

– All incoming damage is reduced by two. Splint Armor Mold—Can be found on the ground by a skeleton near a chasm of lava at the coordinates X: -597 and Y: 309

Once you unlock the Adamantine Forge by killing Grym and collecting Mithral Ore from around the Forge, you can start crafting these Adamantine items in BG3.

