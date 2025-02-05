How to fix red screen (heal bleeding) in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a highly realistic medieval experience where Henry of Skalitz is in constant peril. During the many fights you will encounter, you will inevitably get wounded in some of them. Sometimes, the injuries are so bad that Henry might bleed out completely.

Stopping the blood loss is key, and this is how you can do it.

How to stop bleeding in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Bleeding is a debuff you can get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you take enough hits with a sharp or blunt weapon, you will start bleeding and the longer you leave it untreated, the more health you will lose over time. When your condition gets critical, the screen turns red and Henry will let you know he’s not doing too well. Before you collapse, get some bandages ready because you’ll need to use them.

Bandages are your best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bandages are available through a variety of vendors. You can also steal bandages from other people and pick them off enemies you kill, provided they carry bandages on them. They are strips of clean linen that you can use to wrap up open wounds and staunch the bleeding.

Depending on how wounded you are and how many parts of your body are bleeding, you will need to use multiple bandages so make sure you have at least five, ideally 10, bandages on you at all times.

The first instance where you will come across the bleeding debuff is during the tutorial section when Henry gets an arrow shot into his back. Removing the arrow causes him to bleed all the way until he reaches safety and goes to sleep. Upon waking up, you will have a few bandages in your inventory and learn how to use them to help Henry recover.

Since you will be bleeding extensively, you will need to use about five bandages on your torso section to stop the bleeding. Then recover your health by eating and have a good night’s rest to heal up to normal.

Other ways to offset bleeding in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There might be times when you find yourself in a bad situation and end up bleeding with no bandages on hand. What do you do then? This is where you come up with alternate options to save yourself in a pinch. Apart from using bandages, the main method is to use consumables like the Marigold Decoction to stop Henry from bleeding out completely, although the solution is temporary.

Brewing some Marigold Decoctions could save your life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marigold Decoction does not stop you from bleeding but will recover your health slowly over time to offset the effects of blood loss. This should give you enough time to find bandages to patch yourself up and get back to action. However, acquiring a Marigold Decoction early in the game can be difficult so make your way to Troskowitz and talk to Apothecary Emmerich to buy the recipe for 150 Groschen.

The price can be quite steep in the early stages of the game, but the investment is more than worth it. Once you acquire the recipe, you will have to gather the ingredients—Water, one Nettle, and two Marigolds, and then brew the potion on an Alchemy Bench. As long as you have the required ingredients, you can brew as many Marigold Decoctions as you need to sustain yourself.

There are only a couple of ways to sustain Henry while he bleeds out, so ensure that you are well-stocked and ready before you head out on a long journey.

