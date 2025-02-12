Side quests are a large part of your journey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as you’ll be using these quests to learn about the people you encounter and expand the story. Missable quests become closed off if you perform specific actions or get far in the main story.

Some of these occur during the earlier part of your journey, and knowing how to spot them before you get too far in the playthrough is a good idea. You might get lucky and receive a notification about what quests you’re about to miss out on, but others are not as clearly defined. Here’s what you need to know about all missable side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Every missable side quest in Kingdom Come 2

A major point occurs during the Necessary Evil quest, depending on how you handle the prisoner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the side quests are available to you and continue to be an option for you as you play through Kingdom Come 2. However, several become unavailable shortly after you reach the Necessary Evil main quest. During this quest, you interrogate a prisoner in Otto von Bergow’s castle, and you learn everything the bandits know regarding their leader, namely the ones occupying the fortress. Here, you learn Olda Semine was involved in the attacks. If you mention this to Otto, he sends you to Semine to raid the location. But if you don’t tell him, the settlement stands, keeping the people there alive.

It can be tricky knowing what to tell Otto following the conclusion of your meeting with the prisoner. However, given how many quests and people die if you tell him about Olda’s involvement, you’re better off avoiding the subject entirely and keeping these details to yourself. Unfortunately, if you’ve already mentioned to Otto how Olda left after his wedding, he’ll press you on the matter, suspecting someone in the region was involved with bandits. You’ll have to pass a high persuasion check to discourage him from digging deeper, but it is possible to succeed and avoid talking about Semine.

Thankfully, there are only a handful of side quests you can potentially miss in Kingdom Come 2. These are not as aggressively timed as in the first game, and you receive proper notice if you have a chance of missing them. These are all the side quests you can potentially miss if you progress too far or don’t interact with them in Kingdom Come 2.

Quest Name Missable reason A Sinful Soul You get this from the Hermit. If you kill him during The Hermit or don’t exhaust all dialogue options with him, he doesn’t share the final wish he wants you to fulfil in exchange for the sword he has. Canker This is a Gules quest. Gules remains in Semine if you catch him during The Jaunt, but he disappears if you burn down Semine. Casper This is another Gules quest. Similar to the others, if Semine burns down, Gules disappears. Demons of Trosky If you proceed too far in the main quest line and attack the fortress with the Chamberlain, he dies, and he can’t give you this quest. Handsome Charles Another Gules quest. If you don’t have Semine, you don’t have Gules. Johnny the Gob Another Gules quest. If you don’t have Semine, you don’t have Gules Rosa’s Book You get this side quest during the Taking French Leave main quest. If you don’t attempt to complete it during this time, you won’t be able to do it again. The Jaunt When you start the quest in Semine, the lord may ask you to return tomorrow to begin it in the morning. If you don’t return the next day, they’ll leave before you can get there before 12 o’clock. The Stalker Similar to Rosa’s Book, The Stalker is available during The Lion’s Den main quest. If you don’t complete it here, it won’t be available after this point.

