How to find a bathhouse and bathe in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will have Henry fight through several challenging encounters throughout his time in 15th-century Bohemia. Many of these fights will leave Henry battered, injured, and dirty, and you will have to resolve these issues before engaging in conversation. This is when you must find a bathhouse to clean yourself and appear presentable again.

How to find a bathhouse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The first and easiest bathhouse to access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bathhouses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 aren’t as widespread as in the first game. When you first start in the Trosky region, you will find the only bathhouse in Zhelejov. When you first reach Zhelejov, make your way to the Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn and talk to Bathhouse Owner Dorothy, an NPC who runs the facility. Talking to her will give you access to a range of services.

Apart from Zhelejov, other places have bathhouses, although none are in Trosky. As you progress further into the game, you will gain access to the Kuttenberg region, which has multiple different bathhouses you can visit.

City Bathhouse: The first of the two bathhouses located within the main area of Kuttenberg.

Kingfisher Bathhouse: The other bathhouse located within the main area of Kuttenberg.

Devil's Den Bathhouse: This bathhouse is located at the northernmost point of the map.

Maleshov Bathhouse: This bathhouse is located at the southernmost point of the map.

Sigismund's Camp Bathhouse: This bathhouse is found to the south of Opatowitz.

Regardless of the bathhouse you visit, every one of them offers the same few services. Depending on which place you go to and how frequently you visit them, you can haggle for better prices every time you stop by. Bathhouse owners tend to be more friendly towards regular patrons, so if you have extra cash, try to stop by one of these locations before you head out on a mission.

How to bathe in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Bathing seems straightforward: You take Henry to a body of water where he washes himself clean. You can do this at a water trough or at a laundry point, where you can wash your clothes as long as you have soap. But Henry will never be able to get off all the travel grime and be fully clean unless he visits a bathhouse and avails of their services.

Choose a service that suits your needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, what can you actually do in a bathhouse? Whenever you talk to the proprietor, you should be able to see three options you can pick from.

I need a hot bath and my clothes washed.

Treat my wounds, give me a bath, and wash my clothes.

I’d like the full service and some pleasant company.

The first option is simple: You spend some time in a bathtub while a bathhouse wench washes your clothes. The hot bath should refresh Henry while the employees cleanse all the dirt and grime off his clothes, improving his reputation when interacting with people.

The second option works similarly to the first one, except the bathhouse wench will help treat Henry’s wounds and alleviate certain negative conditions while bathing him. This can help recover Henry’s health if he is running low, saving you the use of a Marigold Decoction or bandages.

The third and final option includes everything the first two options provide and the full bathhouse experience provided by one of the bathhouse wenches. Henry will spend about three pleasant hours with one of them while his wounds are treated and clothes are washed. Choosing this option grants Henry the “Time Well Spent” buff, giving him a temporary bonus to his Strength, Agility, and Vitality.

Bathhouses make for good rest stops between missions, so if you have the time and Groschen to spare, make use of their services to provide Henry some quick relief from his troubles.

