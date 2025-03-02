Wild, Wild Wishes quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wild, Wild Wishes is Jasmine’s Level 10 Friendship quest, packed with unexpected magical mishaps around the Valley. To get this quest, level Jasmine up to Level 10 and then get ready to complete the Secret Journal questline with this guide!

How to complete Jasmine’s Level 10 Friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time for Jasmine’s final quest! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can begin Jasmine’s Level 10 Friendship quest, you’ll need to have unlocked Mike Wazowski and Belle, and you’ll need to have made enough progress with Mulan and The Fairy Godmother. Once you’re ready, check in with Jasmine to start the quest.

If you haven’t completed Jasmine’s other quests, you must do those first. You can find guides for all of them here: Level 2, Level 4, and Level 7.

Cleaning up Donald’s house

Something fishy is going on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jasmine has noticed something strange happening in the Valley, and she needs your help to investigate. Head over to Donald’s houseboat to check on him. When you arrive, you’ll find his home completely overrun with fish!

Naturally, Donald is frantic about the mess, and it’s up to you to clean it up. Collect all 15 of the Stinky Fish scattered around his house and hand them to him. Once his home is back to normal, it’s time to move on and help Anna.

A chocolate dilemma with Anna

Don’t eat before this quest! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit Anna inside her house and talk to her about the strange happenings. It turns out that her home has been magically filled with chocolate meals—eight of them, to be exact.

Gather them all up and hand them back to her. But before you can move forward, she insists you take a moment to enjoy the magic. Eat the chocolate meals and then speak with Anna again. Once that’s done, it’s time to check in with Mike Wazowski.

Helping Mike in Scrooge’s Store

Mike’s having a bad time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find Mike and have a chat with him. He’s dealing with his own bit of wish magic chaos, and he needs your help to figure out what’s going on.

Follow him to Scrooge’s store, where you’ll witness conversations between Mike, Mulan, and Belle. After you’ve listened in on their discussions, talk to Mike once more to get the next step of the quest.

Embracing your wishes

Yum! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jasmine believes the chaotic magic is linked to the Secret Journal and that the best way to counteract it is to embrace your own wishes.

First, she asks you if you want to decorate a room in your home or cook meals you love. If you’re decorating, add three pieces of furniture to your home. If you’re cooking, cook any two meals. Once you’ve placed the items, return to her for the next step.

Next, it’s time to dress in the outfit of your dreams or craft an item special to you! Pick three items that truly represent your ideal look or craft any two items, then meet Jasmine again to continue the quest.

Restoring Balance

One last conversation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve expressed your personal wishes, it’s time to see if the magic has settled down. Talk to Jasmine, and then listen to a conversation between Jasmine and Mike to confirm that the chaos has ended.

With the Valley back to normal, have one final talk with Jasmine to reflect on everything that’s happened. She’ll gift you the Secret Journal and then several other quest rewards for completing her Level 10 Friendship quest.

Quest Rewards

Amazing rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

By completing Wild, Wild Wishes, you’ll receive:

The Secret Journal

Desert Bloom Necklace

Desert Bloom Trousers

Desert Bloom Slip-Ons

Desert Bloom Top

The Enchanted Flower

With the Secret Journal in your hands and the magic finally under control, the Valley is once again safe—at least for now! Enjoy your new rewards and continue your adventure with other character quests. Check out our guide to Aladdin’s Level 2 Friendship quest to start his questline.

