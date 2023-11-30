If you’ve ever spent some time rummaging around houses in Phasmophobia, you might have come across the singular item you can find inside cabinets, which is a sort of creepy-looking potato with a grin.

The potato is a secret item you won’t find any direct information about in Phasmophobia, so you might be wondering whether this vegetable has any actual uses or if it’s just there for show.

What do you do with the potato in Phasmophobia?

The potato with a smiley face is simply an Easter egg in Phasmophobia and has no actual purpose. It’s not a Cursed Possession or any type of usable gear, you can pick it up and throw it around, but it’s just a silly prop with no actual functionality.

Even though you can’t actually use it for anything, the potato is a reference to the Twitch streamer and YouTuber PsychoHypnotic, who makes a lot of Phasmophobia-focused content on both platforms.

PsychoHypnotic used to use a potato filter on his face frequently and potatoes are a big symbol for his channels, which is why the one in Phasmophobia was added as a nod to him. When you drop the potato, it makes a special “oh” sound, which is the very same noise PsychoHypnotic has for his Twitch alerts.

On PsychoHypnotic’s Twitch page, the description reads “Yes, I am the potato in Tanglewood.”

Where is the potato in Phasmophobia?

The enigmatic potato in Phasmophobia can be found on two different maps, including 6 Tanglewood Drive and Sunny Meadows Mental Institution.

6 Tanglewood Drive potato location in Phasmophobia

On 6 Tanglewood Drive, the potato can be found inside a cabinet located in the kitchen.

It’s always in the same spot here. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

From the front door, head straight until you see the living room, and then make a right. Proceed forward until you enter the kitchen.

Approach the massive island in the middle of the kitchen and head to the very right corner of it, which is located on the right side of the room. This corner cabinet is where you can find the potato.

Why do they only have a potato in their cabinets? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution potato location in Phasmophobia

At Sunny Meadows Mental Institution, tracking down the potato is a bit tougher since it’s located way at the back of the map in the Bake House room. This map is huge and quite mazelike, so it might take you some time to actually track this one down.

This is quite a long journey to take just for a potato. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

From the front door, head straight until you reach a wall. You should see the door leading to the Chapel on your right. Make a right toward this door and head down the hall until you reach another door. Instead of heading into it, turn left and continue down the hallway.

At the very end of this hallway, there’s another door. Skip this one and the next one you see but turn into the third one, which will actually be just an archway without any door. If you’re in the right spot, it will look like a kitchen.

From the archway of this room, turn right and you’ll find the final door. Head inside to find many rows of ovens stacked on each other. Walk to the very top right corner of the room and open the top oven to find the potato.

You’ll have to open the oven door to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The potato is the only Phasmophobia Easter egg relating to a content creator, but the game also has a few other fun references hidden around their maps, especially Maple Lodge Campsite. You might come across Slenderman, a Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th mask, The Blair Witch Project twig doll, and more while exploring Maple Lodge, so if you’re looking for more fun Easter eggs to find, then you may want to explore there next.