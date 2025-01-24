Forgot password
nikki in a teal dress looking at fireworks
Screenshot by Dot Esports
What are Dew of Firework and how to use them in Infinity Nikki 

Explore Firework Isles and gather as many Dew of Inspiration as you can to upgrade your Firework outfits in Infinity Nikki.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Jan 24, 2025 10:37 am

The latest Infinity Nikki update brings some exciting content including a new area to explore with extra resources to discover. Throughout the six areas within the Firework Isles, there are hundreds of Dews of Firework to collect. Check out how to find and use these special resources in Infinity Nikki right here.

Where to find Dews of Firework in Infinity Nikki

A Dew of Firework may look familiar to you if you have been playing Infinity Nikki for a while, as they are very similar to a Dew of Inspiration. They are tiny firework sparks held in a circle of purple corruption and, just like Dew of Inspiration, need purifying before you can collect them. There are 261 Dew of Firework to be found, thankfully not as many as the Dew of Inspiration, and they are all located only in Firework Isle.

The Dew of Firework are found in groups of between two and four and are located across the entire Firework Isle from Songbreeze Highland to Clearheart Lake. They are often on rooftops and hills but can also be found inside caves. When you come across them, jump or float nearby and shoot a purification orb in their direction. You will know you have aimed correctly and are close enough when they are highlighted in white. The Dew of Firework will float towards you and Nikki will collect them automatically. Find clusters of Dew of Firework in the following locations. There are a few more in caves as you explore the isle.

dew of inspiration clusters
The Dew of Inspiration are scattered across the entire Firework Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use Dew of Firework

Dew of Firework are exchanged for resources just like Dew of Inspiration are offered to Kilo The Candenceborn in Memorial Montains. Collect as many Dew of Firework as you can to exchange for materials and rewards by visiting Vita, the fireworks designer in the Firework Isles. They can be used to purchase Resonite Crystals to use in the gacha or for upgrade materials for your Firework Outfit, Fiery Glow. These are a permanent resource in Infinity Nikki, so no need to worry about any time limit to collecting every one.

nikki jumping on a roof at night
Purify the Dew of Firework to collect them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find out how many Dew of Firework you have by opening your map when visiting the Firework Isle and checking the right corner. Here are all the rewards available when you take your Dew of Firework to Vita in Firework Isle.

No. of Dew of FireworkReward
30 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Glitter Bubbles: Elegant x 60
Bling x 20,000
60 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Bling x 20,000
Thread of Purity x 75
90 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Shiny Bubbles x 60
Bling x 20,000
120 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Shining Particles x 20
Glowing Thoughts
Bling x 20,000
150 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Glitter Bubbles: Sweet x 60
Bling x 30,000
180 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Bling x 30,000
Thread of Purity x 75
210 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Shiny Bubbles x 75
Bling x 30,000
240 Dew of InspirationResonite Crystal x 1
Shining Particle x 20
Bling x 30,000
