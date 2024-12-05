All crafting materials and how to find them in Infinity Nikki

Outfits are an integral part of Infinity Nikki. Without them, you can’t win stylist battles or use your magical powers given to Nikki by the Heart of Infinity. Some resources are easier to come by than others, so we have a complete list of all crafting materials in Infinity Nikki and how to find them.

Recommended Videos

All materials in Infinity Nikki

Some crafting materials are gathered from plants, while others can be gained by grooming animals when wearing the Animal Grooming outfit. Items like bugs or fish should be caught using your Bug Catcher Outfit or Fishing Outfit. Everything you catch or find is stored in your backpack.

All plant crafting materials

Gathering Crafting Materials from plants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Location Aromalily Only found during daylight on lily pads in the water. Buttoncone Found lying on the ground or on Pine trees. Daisy Found in grassy areas all around Miraland. Florapom Found near Blossom Beetles in grassy areas. Grasspom Grows on Pom-Pom Grass in Wishfield. Hare Powder Powder from Hare Ears plant growing in grassy areas. Usually where bunnies live. Lampchili Found on vines hanging from cliffs. Lampbloom Found all around Miraland. Seed Pearl Found by jumping and slamming into Treasure Melon patches in Wishfield. Sizzpollen Only found on clear nights on Sizzbloom plants. Starlit Plum Found across various lands, growing on Starlit Breath plants. Sunny Orchid Found near water only on sunny days. Windbloom Found in Stonewoods Wisteriasol Found in Stonewoods Woolfruit Shake Woolfruit trees to make them drop this orange fruit. Also sometimes found in breakable boxes.

All fish crafting materials

Catch fish for Crafting Materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Location Brusher Found in most bodies of water in Miraland. Brushie Found in most bodies of water in Miraland. Bow Fish Found in most bodies of water in Miraland. Carryfin Found in the waters of Florawish. Kerchief Found in Stonewoods. Pearly Shell Found on beaches and watersides all around Miraland. Quillfin Found in Wishfield waters. Ribbon Eel Found in the waters of Breezy Meadow. Ruffin Found in rivers. Starlight Scallop Found on most beaches. Toque Fish Found in the waters of Florawish. Whisker Fish Found in the waters of Breezy Meadow.

All bug crafting materials

Bug catching is a fun way to gather materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Location Balletfly Found near water. Blossom Beetle Found in Breezy Meadow. Bustlefly Found on Bullquets Chimecada Found on forest trees. Foodie Bee Found near flower bushes. Glimmerdrop Found at night all across Miraland. Knitmoth Found at night in residential areas of Stonewoods Pearl Wings Found near flowers. Pin Hopper Found in meadows. Weavespider Found on webs in ruins and deserted areas. Wiztle Found under breakable wooden boxes.

All animal grooming crafting materials

Groom horses for special Crafting Materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Location Ambird Feather Found by grooming an Ambird all around Miraland. Beretsant Feather Found by grooming a Beretsant in Stonewoods Bibcoon Furball Found by grooming a Bibcoon near the Bibcoon’s Chuckle Club. Bowler Fluff Found by grooming a Bowler in Stonewoods Bullquet Felt Found by grooming a Bullquelt in Breezy Meadow Hills. Bunny Fluff Found by grooming a Blushbunny in grassy areas. Bowtie Fluff Found by grooming a Bowtie Cat on rooftops and in meadows. Cushion Fluff Found by grooming Cushion Squirrels in meadows and forests. Floof Yarn Found by grooming a Floof found all around the towns. Florascent Wool Found by grooming a Florist Sheep in many places around Miraland. Longstocking Wool Found by grooming a Longstocking in Breezy Meadow Hills. Pony Curls Found by grooming a Noble Pony in Breezy Meadow. Rose Velvet Found by grooming a Rosecrown Swan at the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow. Shirtcat Fluff Found by grooming a Shirtcat anywhere around the towns. Stallion Locks Found by grooming a Knight Stallion in Breezy Meadow.

All Esseling crafting materials

Purify enemies to gather crafting materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Location Avoidance Button Found by purifying a Lonely Sack Bitey Fabric Fond by purifying a Bitey Bag Brokenheart Patch Found by purifying a Sad Sack Hard Scrap Found by purifying a Hard Sack Hollow Knot Found by purifying a Jelly Pouch Radical Leather Found by purifying a Radical Octopack Struggled Patch Found by purifying a Sankious Tangled Ribbon Found by purifying a Sssack Tough Leather Found by purifying a Tough Octopack Tricky Patch Found by purifying a Spear Sack

This is an ongoing list for Infinity Nikki. As we uncover more crafting materials, we will update this article.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy