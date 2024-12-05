Forgot password
Nikki grooming a big fluffy dog in infinite nikki
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

All crafting materials and how to find them in Infinity Nikki

Crafting Materials come from all over the land in Infinity Nikki. Pick flowers, fish in the lakes, and brush the animals to find them all.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 08:00 pm

Outfits are an integral part of Infinity Nikki. Without them, you can’t win stylist battles or use your magical powers given to Nikki by the Heart of Infinity. Some resources are easier to come by than others, so we have a complete list of all crafting materials in Infinity Nikki and how to find them.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All materials in Infinity Nikki

Some crafting materials are gathered from plants, while others can be gained by grooming animals when wearing the Animal Grooming outfit. Items like bugs or fish should be caught using your Bug Catcher Outfit or Fishing Outfit. Everything you catch or find is stored in your backpack.

All plant crafting materials

nikki standing on brown seed pods in a green field
Gathering Crafting Materials from plants. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameLocation
AromalilyOnly found during daylight on lily pads in the water.
ButtonconeFound lying on the ground or on Pine trees.
DaisyFound in grassy areas all around Miraland.
FlorapomFound near Blossom Beetles in grassy areas.
GrasspomGrows on Pom-Pom Grass in Wishfield.
Hare PowderPowder from Hare Ears plant growing in grassy areas. Usually where bunnies live.
LampchiliFound on vines hanging from cliffs.
LampbloomFound all around Miraland.
Seed PearlFound by jumping and slamming into Treasure Melon patches in Wishfield.
SizzpollenOnly found on clear nights on Sizzbloom plants.
Starlit PlumFound across various lands, growing on Starlit Breath plants.
Sunny OrchidFound near water only on sunny days.
WindbloomFound in Stonewoods
WisteriasolFound in Stonewoods
WoolfruitShake Woolfruit trees to make them drop this orange fruit. Also sometimes found in breakable boxes.

All fish crafting materials

nikki catching a blue fish in infinity nikki
Catch fish for Crafting Materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameLocation
BrusherFound in most bodies of water in Miraland.
BrushieFound in most bodies of water in Miraland.
Bow FishFound in most bodies of water in Miraland.
CarryfinFound in the waters of Florawish.
KerchiefFound in Stonewoods.
Pearly ShellFound on beaches and watersides all around Miraland.
QuillfinFound in Wishfield waters.
Ribbon EelFound in the waters of Breezy Meadow.
RuffinFound in rivers.
Starlight ScallopFound on most beaches.
Toque FishFound in the waters of Florawish.
Whisker FishFound in the waters of Breezy Meadow.

All bug crafting materials

nikki catching spiders on their webs in a yellow outfit
Bug catching is a fun way to gather materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameLocation
BalletflyFound near water.
Blossom BeetleFound in Breezy Meadow.
BustleflyFound on Bullquets
ChimecadaFound on forest trees.
Foodie BeeFound near flower bushes.
GlimmerdropFound at night all across Miraland.
KnitmothFound at night in residential areas of Stonewoods
Pearl WingsFound near flowers.
Pin HopperFound in meadows.
WeavespiderFound on webs in ruins and deserted areas.
WiztleFound under breakable wooden boxes.

All animal grooming crafting materials

nikki grooming a stallion in a green field
Groom horses for special Crafting Materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameLocation
Ambird FeatherFound by grooming an Ambird all around Miraland.
Beretsant FeatherFound by grooming a Beretsant in Stonewoods
Bibcoon FurballFound by grooming a Bibcoon near the Bibcoon’s Chuckle Club.
Bowler FluffFound by grooming a Bowler in Stonewoods
Bullquet FeltFound by grooming a Bullquelt in Breezy Meadow Hills.
Bunny FluffFound by grooming a Blushbunny in grassy areas.
Bowtie FluffFound by grooming a Bowtie Cat on rooftops and in meadows.
Cushion FluffFound by grooming Cushion Squirrels in meadows and forests.
Floof YarnFound by grooming a Floof found all around the towns.
Florascent WoolFound by grooming a Florist Sheep in many places around Miraland.
Longstocking WoolFound by grooming a Longstocking in Breezy Meadow Hills.
Pony CurlsFound by grooming a Noble Pony in Breezy Meadow.
Rose VelvetFound by grooming a Rosecrown Swan at the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow.
Shirtcat FluffFound by grooming a Shirtcat anywhere around the towns.
Stallion LocksFound by grooming a Knight Stallion in Breezy Meadow.

All Esseling crafting materials

an esseling held by purple chains in infinity nikki
Purify enemies to gather crafting materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameLocation
Avoidance ButtonFound by purifying a Lonely Sack
Bitey FabricFond by purifying a Bitey Bag
Brokenheart PatchFound by purifying a Sad Sack
Hard ScrapFound by purifying a Hard Sack
Hollow KnotFound by purifying a Jelly Pouch
Radical LeatherFound by purifying a Radical Octopack
Struggled PatchFound by purifying a Sankious
Tangled RibbonFound by purifying a Sssack
Tough LeatherFound by purifying a Tough Octopack
Tricky PatchFound by purifying a Spear Sack

This is an ongoing list for Infinity Nikki. As we uncover more crafting materials, we will update this article.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.