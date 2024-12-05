You can win a giant Squid Game baby by playing CoD on Xbox, or just getting lucky 

Microsoft’s partnership with Squid Game for its upcoming second season on Netflix has evolved beyond Call of Duty into the very weird and very exclusive.

A Squid Game suit-inspired Xbox controller is just the beginning. It all goes down on Dec. 16 at Squid Game: The Experience in Manhattan, where the grand prize is a six-foot tall replica of Young Hee, the baby doll from “Red Light, Green Light” in Squid Game’s first season. And your chances of winning are all about your skills in Black Ops 6.

The controller is actually pretty cool. Image via Xbox

Whoever can get the most eliminations in a five-minute game of Free-for-All on Nuketown in BO6 and make it to the final round has “a chance to win the ultimate prize,” which is the massive doll that can house your Xbox inside of it and hold controllers in its hands.

The giant baby doll cabinet is a one-of-one prize, but others will have a chance to get the Squid Game controller, which is a SCUF Gaming Instinct controller with a special design that’s “inspired by the players’ tracksuits from the show and individually numbered from 1 to 456.” Xbox announced that it will stream the event on its Twitch channel and viewers will have a chance to secure it or enter to win by participating in a sweepstakes on the Xbox Twitter/X account.

Squid Game is also set to come to BO6 and Warzone next month as part of a store bundle. Players will be able to equip skins inspired by the show, along with other items like different cosmetics and weapon blueprints.

Just like the show. Image via Activision

Squid Game season two kicks off on Dec. 26, and CoD’s Season One Reloaded update is set to go live later this morning.

